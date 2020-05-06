Search

Advanced search

Farmers’ irrigation prospects rated ‘moderate to good’ after dry April

PUBLISHED: 14:00 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:14 06 May 2020

NFU water expert Paul Hammett says the dry April has affected many farms, but widespread heavy winter rainfall should ensure water availability for irrigation. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

NFU water expert Paul Hammett says the dry April has affected many farms, but widespread heavy winter rainfall should ensure water availability for irrigation. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Archant

While many farmers have felt the effects of a dry April, irrigation prospects across East Anglia remain “moderate to good” for this summer according to the latest environmental assessments.

The Environment Agency’s revised report estimates the overall summer prospects for water availability for spray irrigation, taking account of the lack of rainfall during April.

For Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex the status ranges from “moderate” – meaning water levels are low, so some controls on abstraction are possible by midsummer if the weather is hot and dry – to “moderate to good”, with good meaning that water levels are average or above average and supplies are expected to be safe.

Paul Hammett, water specialist for the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), said: “Many farmers have felt the effects of a dry April and the irrigation season has started early for some.

“Fortunately, as a result of widespread heavy winter rainfall which was a problem for many farms, reservoirs are full and there is generally good water availability from both groundwater and surface water sources.

“Farmers are closely following predictions of possible hot, dry spells in the weeks ahead and what they could mean for water availability as the irrigation season builds.”

The Environment Agency report says the latest three month Met Office forecast for May suggests that “below-average rainfall is moderately more likely than above-average precipitation”. For May to July as a whole, the forecast is “below-average rainfall is moderately more likely than above-average precipitation” and “above-average temperatures are more likely than below-average temperatures for this three month period”.

The NFU encourages all water abstractors to review their licences to ensure they can meet their needs for the season ahead. For example, Mr Hammett said there have already been cases where growers have needed to seek licences changes to allow them to start irrigating earlier than the start date stipulated on their licences.

Licence changes take time to process and abstractors needing to “fine tune” their licences should contact their Environment Agency area office without delay, he said.

The NFU also recommends that abstractors monitor the Environment Agency’s monthly water situation reports.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Restaurant owners slam Just Eat after being taken offline

The Copper Kettle Cafe in Norwich's Lower Goat Lane was blocked on Just Eat. Picture: The Copper Kettle Cafe

Body of woman found in park

A woman's body has been found in Southtown Common in Gorleston on May 6. Picture: Google Maps.

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Double inquest after men die in crash near Norfolk Showground

Viorel Petroi, who died in the crash near the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Vandals do ‘high-value’ damage to heritage railway carriages

A number of railway carriage windows were smashed and a seasonal display was damaged, resulting in extensive, high value damages. Picture: Mid-Norfolk Railway

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash

The A146 Hales junction in 2018. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk hospital coronavirus death toll passes 300 following eight new fatalities

Scientists believe understanding the R value of coronavirus could be key to eliminating its spread. Picture: PA Wire

Some of Norfolk’s tips to reopen under social distancing, says council

Mile Cross Recycling Centre is one of the tips set to reopen from next week. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Body of woman found in park

A woman's body has been found in Southtown Common in Gorleston on May 6. Picture: Google Maps.

Buyer found for iconic seaside pier

A buyer has been found for Lowestoft's Claremont Pier, which has been on the market since 2018. Picture: James Bass

Vandals do ‘high-value’ damage to heritage railway carriages

A number of railway carriage windows were smashed and a seasonal display was damaged, resulting in extensive, high value damages. Picture: Mid-Norfolk Railway
Drive 24