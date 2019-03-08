Horse feed firm celebrates a million-bale milestone

The millionth bale of haylage has been produced at EH Haylage in Shotesham. Picture: Ed Howard Ed Howard

A Norfolk animal feed firm is celebrating after producing its millionth bale of haylage for horses.

EH Haylage, which makes specialist equine forage from grass, reached the landmark "after 14 years and using a machine that looks and sounds like something from the set of Wallace and Gromit".

The business at Hill Farm in Shotesham, south of Norwich, started with just two acres but now produces haylage from more than 400 acres of grassland.

After marking the milestone achievement with 15 members of his team, past and present, business owner Ed Howard said: "I am immensely proud of our top quality haylage which has helped resolve horse feeding issues for many customers. We have also provided local rural employment for over 10 years.

"Today, our four different products provide nutrition to all types from the racehorses at Newmarket to the Shetland fun ponies to international show jumpers. The bales have travelled as far afield as the Caribbean and Hong Kong."