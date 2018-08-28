Video

Farmer who was almost killed by his own tractor sells entire vintage collection for £100,000

Eddie Thompson sold his vintage farm machine collection after he was seriously injured by one of the tractors this year. Pictured: A 1952 David Brown army tug made £6,000. Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A collection of vintage tractors – put up for sale after one ran over and almost killed its 90-year-old owner – has hauled in more than £100,000 at auction.

Eddie Thompson, from Attleborough, amassed an impressive collection of farm vehicles, parts and tools during his career, but said he was “happy to see the back of them” as he recovers from the serious injuries he suffered in an accident in March.

His family feared for his life when he was taken to hospital with breaks to his ankles, legs, pelvis and shoulder after a 1960s Fordson Major lurched into life while he was tinkering with its starter motor in March.

Now he is back on his feet, but said he could no longer look after his rusting farm relics and rarities – which prompted Saturday’s auction at College Farm, near Wymondham.

The collection of 70 tractors included 55 David Brown models, with the sale highlights being two military aircraft tugs, one made in 1952 which was used on an RAF base in Germany, and one from 1942 which saw service at an East Anglian airfield during the Second World War. Those two lots alone made a total of £14,200.

The sale report from auctioneers HJ Pugh and Co says: “The field was an impressive sight with tractors running almost two full lengths. The crowds certainly showed their support, travelling from far and wide – and this was backed up by a small but keen number of online bidders.

“Highlights of the sale were always going to be the two tugs, which had drawn a large amount of interest prior to the sale and these didn’t disappoint, with the 1952 David Brown RAF tug making top price at £8,200 and the 1942 British army tug fetching £6,000 and now making its way to Scotland.”

The second best price for the day was for a Case David Brown 1690 with only 4,162 hours on the clock which sold for £8,000, while a David Brown Trackmaster 30 crawler made £4,400, a Case David Brown 1412 made £3,500, and a David Brown 30D fetched £2,900.

Also on offer were some rare implements such as a David Brown CM3 three-furrow reversible plough, which sold for £1,600, and a David Brown single-furrow one-way plough which fetched £1,050.

