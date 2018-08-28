How should the typical East Anglian farm prepare for Brexit?

Carl Atkin, director of Terravost Ltd. Picture: Terravost Ltd Terravost Ltd

Preparing the typical East Anglian farm for Brexit will be the discussion topic at this year’s winter meetings at Easton and Otley College.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The free events, exclusively for farmers, are being held at the college’s campuses in Norfolk and Suffolk, with the subject matter chosen by popular request from last year’s delegates.

Keynote speaker Carl Atkin, director of agribusiness management and consultancy Terravost, will outline the challenges and opportunities for UK agriculture after the UK leaves the EU.

With political uncertainty surrounding the withdrawal agreement and on-going future trading arrangements, he will discuss how farmers can “Brexit proof” their businesses as they prepare for the winding down of direct subsidies and the transition to the proposed new Environmental Land Management Scheme (ELMS).

Farmers will be encouraged to think about technical efficiency, business structures, farming agreements and diversification of income streams.

Mr Atkin will be joined by Jamie Gwatkin, Farmers Weekly’s farm advisor of the year 2016, and Rougham Estate’s Simon Eddell at the Easton campus near Norwich on February 12, where the chairman will be Michael Gurney. At the Otley campus near Ipswich on February 13 he will be joined by Suffolk farmer Tom Jewers from Rattlesden and David Lord of Lord and Hunt, in a meeting chaired by Emily Norton.

Both meetings, held in association with Barclays Bank, begin at 4pm and finish with an extended question and answer session before a buffet supper.

Places can be booked by contacting nicola.currie@eastonotley.ac.uk.