Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

College's pioneering flock will protect rare sheep against extinction threats

PUBLISHED: 12:21 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 02 October 2019

Students at Easton and Otley College have started a flock of rare Derbyshire gritstone sheep. Pictured from left are students Hannah Cousins and Joe Pierce with project sponsor Mike Beckett. Picture: Charlotte Auckland.

Students at Easton and Otley College have started a flock of rare Derbyshire gritstone sheep. Pictured from left are students Hannah Cousins and Joe Pierce with project sponsor Mike Beckett. Picture: Charlotte Auckland.

Charlotte Auckland

Farming students hope to safeguard the future of one of Britain's oldest native sheep breeds by starting a flock of the rare animals at their college.

A new cohort of 120 learners at the Norfolk and Suffolk campuses of Easton and Otley College have taken delivery of some Derbyshire gritstone ewes to establish what they believe to be the only pedigree flock in East Anglia.

There are currently fewer than 1,200 breeding ewes in the UK, putting the breed in the "at risk" category on the nation's sheep watchlist.

The college project, in partnership with the Rare Breeds Survival Trust, aims to expand the range of the Derbyshire gritstone sheep and safeguard its future in the event of any potentially-disastrous infection outbreaks, such as foot and mouth disease.

The college's farm manager Tony Buttle said: "This breed is mainly native to Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Yorkshire so we are bringing it to the East of the country to protect them as a breed as there are no others over here, as far as I'm aware.

You may also want to watch:

"Currently, around 80pc are based within a 30 to 40-mile radius, so by bringing them to Norfolk and Suffolk will make sure they are protected against the threat of potential diseases and outbreaks.

"The plan is to breed them and create a small flock of pedigree sheep. We already have some rare breeds with our Norfolk Horn flock, so this influx will be great for our students in the sense they get to work on worthwhile projects with different breeds.

"They will also get the chance to show them competitively at upcoming shows."

Joe Pierce, a student at the Easton campus outside Norwich, said: "It's an honour to help maintain these rare breeds. The experience will definitely help me in the future."

Suffolk student Hannah Cousins, who studies at the Otley campus near Ipswich, added: "The reason that I chose to take this course was because of the amount of different experiences that I would receive to help support my future ambitions. Naturally, working on this project will give me an insight into working with different breeds of sheep."

The sheep were sponsored by Mike Beckett, owner of Norwich-based firm Norfolk Liquid Feeds. He said: "The farm manager approached me to become a sponsor and, as a former student, I'm very pleased to have done what I have for the college and if I can do anything in the future, I'd be happy to do so."

Most Read

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

Man suffers serious head injuries after fall from balcony in Norwich

Police at Duke's Palace Wharf, Duke Street, Norwich. PIC: Submitted.

WATCH: Mobility scooter pair battle it out on seafront

Two men on mobility scooters engaged in a good-natured bumper battle on the seafront in Walcott, Norfolk. Picture: From video by Megan Adams

Mother of murderer smuggled drugs to him in prison hidden in Kinder Egg

Steven Butcher has been found guilty of the murder of Scott Tarrant. Photo: Suffolk Police.

Travellers set up camp at nature park

Travellers have set up camp at Scole Pocket Park near Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Lorry driver braves the waves as high tide batters seafront

A lorry driver faced a dangerous journey as waves crashed over Cromer's sea wall, onto the esplanade. Picture: From video by Keith Jones

Three injured in crash on A11

Wymondham Police Investigation Centre (PIC)

Controversial city flats put on the market for £5.5m as firm goes into administration

The flats at 60 St Faith's Lane in Norwich, have been boarded up. Photo: Archant

WATCH: Mobility scooter pair battle it out on seafront

Two men on mobility scooters engaged in a good-natured bumper battle on the seafront in Walcott, Norfolk. Picture: From video by Megan Adams

Former Greenpeace fund-raiser downloaded and distributed indecent images of children

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists