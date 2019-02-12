Search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Where there’s muck, there’s brass – farm students to tackle 24-hour muck marathon for charity

PUBLISHED: 15:55 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:55 20 February 2019

Farming students (from left) Dylan Hobbs, Thomas Grayston and Aaron Daynes getting ready for the 24-hour muck-spreading marathon at Easton and Otley College. Picture: John Nice.

John Nice

Farming students hope to prove the old adage of “where there’s muck, there’s brass” – by raising charity cash with a 24-hour muck-spreading marathon.

Students from Easton and Otley College are planning a 24-hour muck-spreading marathon. Picture: Nick ButcherStudents from Easton and Otley College are planning a 24-hour muck-spreading marathon. Picture: Nick Butcher

The ten team members, all studying agriculture at Easton and Otley College, hope to raise £1,000 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance during this weekend’s charity challenge at the Easton campus farm, outside Norwich.

The event is set to start at midday on Saturday, February 23.

College spokesman John Nice said the event has won backing from agricultural firms including Ernest Doe and Agrihire Ltd UK.

He said: “This will be a good learning experience for our students. In addition to that, they will be raising funds for a great cause.”

One of the charity muck-spreaders is Aaron Daynes from Norwich, who is studying on a level three agricultural course at the college. He said: “We have had some amazing industry support and we will be working hard to support the charity as it does some amazing work for the community.”

