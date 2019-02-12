Search

Spring is coming – college’s lambing event is inspired by Game of Thrones

PUBLISHED: 16:30 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:41 28 February 2019

The lambing weekend at Easton and Otley College will have a 'Game of Drones' theme. Farm manager Tony Buttle is pictured (centre) dressed as Game of Thrones TV character Jon Snow, along with Abi Shave and George Hughes from the college. Picture: John Nice

John Nice

It probably features more fluffy farm animals than fire-breathing dragons – but that’s not stopped this Norfolk lambing weekend drawing inspiration from Game of Thrones.

The lambing weekend at Easton and Otley College. From left, Ellie Robinson, Shelly Sam Kelly and Georgia Mayes with some newborn lambs. Picture: John NiceThe lambing weekend at Easton and Otley College. From left, Ellie Robinson, Shelly Sam Kelly and Georgia Mayes with some newborn lambs. Picture: John Nice

The epic TV drama, famed for its fantastic beasts and sweeping cinematography, has inspired the “Game of Drones” theme for Easton and Otley College’s annual spring event, which aims to highlight the latest airborne technologies in the world of farming.

While the newborn lambs will remain the stars of the show, the college has this year teamed up with the Norfolk First Person View (FPV) club, which will be flying drones throughout the weekend in the equine centre at the Easton campus outside Norwich.

It is the latest in a series of fun themes for the event, which have previously included sheep dyed green and yellow and blue and white in honour of the Norwich versus Ipswich football derby, and a lamb being named Oscar to coincide with the Oscars award ceremony in Hollywood.

To embrace this year’s theme, farm manager Tony Buttle dressed up as Game of Thrones character Jon Snow ahead of a weekend expected to bring thousands of visitors flocking to the college.

“While not overly keen to wear the outfit, I am incredibly keen to help promote the idea that farming is becoming increasingly more advanced,” he said. “Because of new equipment like drones and satellite technology, as an industry, we need to attract a wide variety of different talents and this is one of the themes we will be promoting during our lambing event.

“In addition to this, the occasion helps us to champion and celebrate the countryside and the land-based industries that we represent and we can’t wait to welcome everyone along to this fun two-day family occasion.

“Other livestock will be on show thanks to link ups with BQP and Joice and Hill Poultry so we would like to thank them, Norfolk FPV, The Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association for supporting us.”

• The event will take place at Easton and Otley College on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 March between 10am and 4pm. Tickets will be £6 on the door for adults and £2 for children under 16, while under-fives can enter for free.

