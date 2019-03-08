Farming students will head to Poland for Agrolympics challenge

Four East Anglian students from Easton and Otley College are preparing to represent their country at an international farming skills challenge in Poland.

Michaela May-Glover from Downham Market, Izaak Lark from Lowestoft, Jack Hensby from Lakenheath and Carl Tuck from Cambridgeshire will take part in the Agrolympics event from June 1 to 3.

The Team GB squad will take part in 20 challenges ranging from milking cows to driving tractors, competing against teams from around 30 other nations.

Miss May-Glover, 17, who works for Elveden Farms near Thetford, said: "I got involved because it's a great opportunity that can help build your confidence. I will feel proud representing my country and it would be the cherry on top to win a medal."

Mr Lark works for Somerleyton Farms near Lowestoft. The 18-year-old said: "It will put a spring in my step being part of this team. It's a one off opportunity and I feel lucky to be involved. They play the national anthem before the start of the competition so that will definitely help inspire me to do my best."

Mr Hensby works for Fenland salad and vegetable growers G's Fresh. The 17-year-old said: "I'm looking forward to learning new things and taking part. The college has been very supportive. I'd love to win a medal for them, myself, my employers and my family."

The college's farm lecturer Charlie Askew said: "This will be the third year in a row that we have taken part in this competition. Last year we received a fair play award for being the most honourable contestants. Hopefully we can do one better this time out and get on the podium with a gold medal in our pockets.

"I'd like to thank all of the employers representing farming across East Anglia who have supported us in the run up to Agrolympics and I'm very proud of all of our apprentices who make up Team GB - they are the cream of the crop and I'm sure they will do us proud."