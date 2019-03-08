Jaw-dropping stunts and rural pursuits are expected to bring thousands to the East Anglian Game and Country Fair

Silver Stars Parachute Display Team

Outdoor pursuits ranging from dizzying BMX and parachute stunts to traditional equine displays are expected to bring thousands of people to the Euston Estate for the East Anglian Game and Country Fair this weekend.

Mobile Bike Events

The annual rural showcase is being held throughout Saturday and Sunday at the picturesque estate near Thetford, home of The Duke and Duchess of Grafton.

Headlining the main arena are the Silver Stars Army Parachute Display Team, and other new attractions for 2019 include Europe's leading BMX stunt team, Mobile Bike Events, featuring some of the world's best riders performing a “jaw-dropping stunt bonanza”.

In the forestry arena, the Thomas Carving Timber Show demonstrates how lumberjacks ply their trade, and visitors can watch speed carving, axe throwing, pole climbing and log rolling.

Returning by popular demand are equestrian sensations the UK Horseboarding Team, the British Scurry and Trials Driving Championships, Harvey's Heavy Horses, and Ye Olde Redtail Falconry Display, bringing the ancient art of falconry to the modern age.

Visitors and dogs in front of the hall

And there are plenty of opportunities for families to join in by having a go at clay shooting, 4x4 off-road driving, archery or paintballing, entering their dog in the pet dog show or the K9 Aqua Sports pool-jump – or even trying fly-casting on the Black Bourne River with world champion Hywel Morgan.

Entertainment includes Bill Downs, the Norwich singer who found TV fame on The Voice UK and the X Factor.

And there will be more than 350 shopping stands and countless eating opportunities including new “street food pop-ups”, while the Game Fair Country Kitchen includes cookery workshops with award-winning chefs from across Norfolk and Suffolk showcasing their signature dishes using seasonal, local produce.

The Duke of Grafton said: “My family and I are delighted that Euston Estate is once again hosting the East Anglian Game and Country Fair.

Horseboarding

“The park and grounds offer a particularly attractive setting for events of this kind and all the diverse activities on offer, from clay shooting to dog shows, and archery to forestry displays, make it a calendar-worthy event each year. The East Anglian Game and County Fair showcases the best in country pursuits in the region and we hope that it will continue to grow from strength to strength.'

• For full details see the East Anglian Game and Country Fair website. Tickets will be available on the gate. Children under five are admitted free, and car parking is free for all.

K9 Aqua Sports

The Forestry area

Food hall

British Scurry and Trials Driving

Bill Downs