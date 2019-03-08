Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50
Gallery

Countryside optimism prevails after a blustery day at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair

PUBLISHED: 18:02 27 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:17 27 April 2019

The 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. High-speed action in the main arena with UK Horseboarding. Photo: Steve Adams

The 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. High-speed action in the main arena with UK Horseboarding. Photo: Steve Adams

Steve Adams 2019 07398 238853

Organisers of a major two-day country show near Thetford are optimistic of a bumper Sunday turnout after blustery conditions affected the first day of the event.

The 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. Photo: Steve AdamsThe 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. Photo: Steve Adams

Although thousands of people arrived at the Euston Estate for the East Anglian Game and Country Fair, there were fewer visitors than usual for a Saturday as the tail of Storm Hannah left its mark.

It forced the cancellation of the headline main ring performance by the Silver Stars Army Parachute Display Team for safety reasons, and even the Mobile Bike Events BMX stunt team had to call off their lunchtime show due to high winds.

But despite the cold and windy weather, the hardy crowd enjoyed all the other attractions which characterised the rural heart of the show, from high-speed horse-boarding competitions and gundog demonstrations to falconry, forestry, ferret-racing and fly-fishing.

Event organiser Andy Grand said many members and ticket-holders, having seen the forecast, will have chosen to wait until Sunday, when the weather is expected to be much better – and a full programme of entertainment should be possible.

The 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. Photo: Steve AdamsThe 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. Photo: Steve Adams

He said: “We are down on what we would usually expect for a Saturday, but we have had this before and Sunday will become by far the busier day.

“It has not been a disaster by any means and, in theory tomorrow could be one of our biggest Sundays, because anyone who bought a ticket will still be coming. “We have very flexible tickets which means people can choose which day they come. They will wait and see what the weather is doing and come on the better day, and why wouldn't they? That makes perfect sense to me.

“Tomorrow [Sunday] looks a big improvement on today, and we will have exactly the same programme.

“The parachute team have looked at their forecast for tomorrow and said if it is along the lines of what they are expecting it shouldn't be a problem for them to drop into the arena.

The 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. Photo: Steve AdamsThe 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. Photo: Steve Adams

“I think we have got away lightly today. There are a lot of other parts of the country who have had it a lot worse than us.

“It has been predominantly dry, which is a bonus, but although it has been very windy 90pc of the arena displays have continued, as well as all the other rings and the have-a-go activities like archery, crossbow shooting and the rifle range. The cookery theatre is in full swing and we are very busy in the food hall.

“People have come prepared. Most of the people that come here are used to being outside in all the elements, whether it is walking their dog, or going shooting and fishing. A bit of bad weather won't put them off. We have covered marquees and grandstands, so people have been able to get away from the wind. It is not all doom and gloom. People have stayed a reasonable amount of time, and still enjoyed it.”

• The East Anglian Game and Country Fair continues from 8am–6pm on Sunday April 28 at the Euston Estate. For full details see the East Anglian Game and Country Fair website. Tickets will be available on the gate. Children under five are admitted free, and car parking is free for all.

The 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. Photo: Steve AdamsThe 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. Photo: Steve Adams

The 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. Photo: Steve AdamsThe 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. Photo: Steve Adams

The 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. High-speed action in the main arena with UK Horseboarding. Photo: Steve AdamsThe 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. High-speed action in the main arena with UK Horseboarding. Photo: Steve Adams

The 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. Photo: Steve AdamsThe 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. Photo: Steve Adams

The 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. Eight year old Charlie Negus with Mabel after winning the best junior handler cup. Photo: Steve AdamsThe 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. Eight year old Charlie Negus with Mabel after winning the best junior handler cup. Photo: Steve Adams

The 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. Last Wine Bar head chef Iain McCarten giving a venison cookery demonstration. Photo: Steve AdamsThe 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. Last Wine Bar head chef Iain McCarten giving a venison cookery demonstration. Photo: Steve Adams

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Speed limit zone in Norfolk town could be extended as 5,000 homes built

The limit limit in Norwich Road could be extended. Picture: Google

Revealed: Two nearby Norwich pubs could become homes as bids lodged

The Dyers Arms, Lawson Road, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Emergency services called after woman injured in crash

The crash happened Friday afternoon on Watton Road in Hingham. Photo: Submitted

Fire service drone called to help police following crash on A47

File picture of Norfolk Fire Service drone. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk builder dies aged 52

Paul Garner, who has passed away aged 52 Picture: submitted by Mark Garner

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

The incident happened in Millenium Way at around 6.30pm today, Wednesday, April 24. Photo: James Bass.

Norfolk builder dies aged 52

Paul Garner, who has passed away aged 52 Picture: submitted by Mark Garner

‘We are terrified’ - pet owner describes finding cat with both ears cut off in second attack in two weeks

A stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off - the second incident to happen in two weeks in the NR3 area. Picture: Sarah Cutting

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Speed limit zone in Norfolk town could be extended as 5,000 homes built

The limit limit in Norwich Road could be extended. Picture: Google

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Carrow Road expects and Farke’s boys aim to deliver

Norwich City Emi Buendia made a welcome return from suspension at Stoke City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Countryside optimism prevails after a blustery day at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair

The 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. High-speed action in the main arena with UK Horseboarding. Photo: Steve Adams

Anticipation brewing in city ahead of Norwich City’s crunch game with Blackburn Rovers

Norwich City fan Leon Vennard, eight, is ready for the match at Carrow Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Car flips onto roof after crashing into ditch off A143

The crash is believed to have happened between 1pm and 2.30pm on the A143 in Haddiscoe. Picture: Joseph Norton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists