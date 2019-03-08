Gallery

Countryside optimism prevails after a blustery day at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair

The 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. High-speed action in the main arena with UK Horseboarding. Photo: Steve Adams Steve Adams 2019 07398 238853

Organisers of a major two-day country show near Thetford are optimistic of a bumper Sunday turnout after blustery conditions affected the first day of the event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. Photo: Steve Adams The 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. Photo: Steve Adams

Although thousands of people arrived at the Euston Estate for the East Anglian Game and Country Fair, there were fewer visitors than usual for a Saturday as the tail of Storm Hannah left its mark.

It forced the cancellation of the headline main ring performance by the Silver Stars Army Parachute Display Team for safety reasons, and even the Mobile Bike Events BMX stunt team had to call off their lunchtime show due to high winds.

But despite the cold and windy weather, the hardy crowd enjoyed all the other attractions which characterised the rural heart of the show, from high-speed horse-boarding competitions and gundog demonstrations to falconry, forestry, ferret-racing and fly-fishing.

Event organiser Andy Grand said many members and ticket-holders, having seen the forecast, will have chosen to wait until Sunday, when the weather is expected to be much better – and a full programme of entertainment should be possible.

The 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. Photo: Steve Adams The 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. Photo: Steve Adams

He said: “We are down on what we would usually expect for a Saturday, but we have had this before and Sunday will become by far the busier day.

“It has not been a disaster by any means and, in theory tomorrow could be one of our biggest Sundays, because anyone who bought a ticket will still be coming. “We have very flexible tickets which means people can choose which day they come. They will wait and see what the weather is doing and come on the better day, and why wouldn't they? That makes perfect sense to me.

“Tomorrow [Sunday] looks a big improvement on today, and we will have exactly the same programme.

“The parachute team have looked at their forecast for tomorrow and said if it is along the lines of what they are expecting it shouldn't be a problem for them to drop into the arena.

The 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. Photo: Steve Adams The 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. Photo: Steve Adams

“I think we have got away lightly today. There are a lot of other parts of the country who have had it a lot worse than us.

“It has been predominantly dry, which is a bonus, but although it has been very windy 90pc of the arena displays have continued, as well as all the other rings and the have-a-go activities like archery, crossbow shooting and the rifle range. The cookery theatre is in full swing and we are very busy in the food hall.

“People have come prepared. Most of the people that come here are used to being outside in all the elements, whether it is walking their dog, or going shooting and fishing. A bit of bad weather won't put them off. We have covered marquees and grandstands, so people have been able to get away from the wind. It is not all doom and gloom. People have stayed a reasonable amount of time, and still enjoyed it.”

• The East Anglian Game and Country Fair continues from 8am–6pm on Sunday April 28 at the Euston Estate. For full details see the East Anglian Game and Country Fair website. Tickets will be available on the gate. Children under five are admitted free, and car parking is free for all.

The 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. Photo: Steve Adams The 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. Photo: Steve Adams

The 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. Photo: Steve Adams The 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. Photo: Steve Adams

The 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. High-speed action in the main arena with UK Horseboarding. Photo: Steve Adams The 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. High-speed action in the main arena with UK Horseboarding. Photo: Steve Adams

The 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. Photo: Steve Adams The 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. Photo: Steve Adams

The 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. Eight year old Charlie Negus with Mabel after winning the best junior handler cup. Photo: Steve Adams The 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. Eight year old Charlie Negus with Mabel after winning the best junior handler cup. Photo: Steve Adams

The 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. Last Wine Bar head chef Iain McCarten giving a venison cookery demonstration. Photo: Steve Adams The 2019 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. Last Wine Bar head chef Iain McCarten giving a venison cookery demonstration. Photo: Steve Adams

You may also want to watch: