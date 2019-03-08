Tour explains Belted Galloway cattle's crucial role at Holkham Estate

The East Anglian Belted Galloway Group visited a herd of the distinctive cattle at the Holkham Estate. Picture: Jeremy Perkins. Jeremy Perkins

The newly-formed East Anglian Belted Galloway Group saw how the distinctive Scottish cattle are put to use on a Norfolk estate, as part of the group's inaugural herd visit.

More than 70 visitors from as far afield as Cumbria, Yorkshire, Wales, Hampshire and Worcestershire, joined the tour of the Holkham estate near Wells.

Farm manager James Beamish and his livestock team explained how the Holkham herd of Belted Galloways are run in tandem with the estate's arable operations and the grazing of its national nature reserve.

There was also a chance to see inside the £1.5m new centralised cattle shed nearing completion, the commercial suckler cows on the marshes and the Field to Fork exhibition at Holkham Hall.

Jeremy Perkins, administrator and honorary secretary for the regional group, which is affiliated to the national Belted Galloway Cattle Society, said it was "a day to remember".

"I have received so many messages of appreciation and it all belongs to Jon Smith, livestock manager at the estate, and to Billy, Andy, Henry and Julian who made us so welcome and gave their whole Saturday to us," he said.

