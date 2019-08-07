Search

Advanced search

$imgalt

What are bees' favourite flowers? Science may have the answer

07 August, 2019 - 00:01
Norwich scientists at the Earlham Institute and UEA have pioneered a new method to analyse which pollen sources are preferred by bees.

Norwich scientists at the Earlham Institute and UEA have pioneered a new method to analyse which pollen sources are preferred by bees.

Pixabay

Norwich scientists have made a leap forward in answering an unlikely question with critical importance for our countryside... what are bees' favourite flowers?

Norwich scientists at the Earlham Institute and UEA have pioneered a new method to analyse which pollen sources are preferred by bees. Pictured: PhD student Ned Peel of the Leggett Group, Earlham Institute. Picture: Earlham InstituteNorwich scientists at the Earlham Institute and UEA have pioneered a new method to analyse which pollen sources are preferred by bees. Pictured: PhD student Ned Peel of the Leggett Group, Earlham Institute. Picture: Earlham Institute

Although it is easy to take these industrious insects for granted they have vast importance to our ecosystems and economy, with a third of our food dependant on their pollination services, estimated to be worth £690m per year to the UK economy.

But there has been a drastic decline in their numbers in recent years, which has been attributed to factors including climate change, habitat loss, farm pesticide use and disease.

Understanding a bee's preferred sources of pollen could give valuable information to the farmers who rely on them, and the conservationists trying to save them.

So the Norwich-based Earlham Institute (EI), in partnership with the University of East Anglia (UEA), has developed a new method to rapidly analyse pollen - collected from bees netted in the field - to discover which plants and flowers they originate from.

Norwich scientists at the Earlham Institute and UEA have pioneered a new method to analyse which pollen sources are preferred by bees. Pictured: The MinION portable DNA sequencer from Oxford Nanopore Technologies. Picture: Dr Richard Leggett, Earlham InstituteNorwich scientists at the Earlham Institute and UEA have pioneered a new method to analyse which pollen sources are preferred by bees. Pictured: The MinION portable DNA sequencer from Oxford Nanopore Technologies. Picture: Dr Richard Leggett, Earlham Institute

Rather than relying on time-consuming analysis of pollen grains under a microscope, the new method uses "reverse metagenomics" to identify the plants which individual bees have visited, using a portable DNA sequencer called the MinION.

Dr Richard Leggett, group leader at EI, said the speed of this on-site analysis could boost understanding of where bees look for pollen, which could inform decisions on the correct wildflowers to plant on arable field margins, and tell farmers if pollinators are visiting the plants they need them to.

Ned Peel, a PhD student who carried out the research at EI, added: "Importantly, from a mixed sample of pollen, as well as being able to work out what species of plant bees have visited, we can also measure the relative quantities of each type of pollen. This type of analysis can be applied not only to conserving pollinators but to helping us to sustainably improve crop production that relies on pollinators."

READ MORE: Gene genies - Norfolk's DNA scientists reveal their amazing work to the public

Norwich scientists at the Earlham Institute and UEA have pioneered a new method to analyse which pollen sources are preferred by bees.Norwich scientists at the Earlham Institute and UEA have pioneered a new method to analyse which pollen sources are preferred by bees.

Prof Douglas Yu from UEA's School of Biological Sciences, had the initial idea for the project. He found that mixed pollen samples could be analysed against quickly-sequenced "reference skims" of genetic code, rather than the entire genome of the plant.

"In standard metagenomics, short stretches of DNA from mixed samples are compared to whole genomes, which can be expensive to generate," he said. "We discovered that we could conduct the analysis using 'reference skims' instead.

"To make a reference skim, we carry out really cheap sequencing that only needs to partially cover the complete genome of the plant and does not need to be assembled."

The study was published in the journal Methods in Ecology and Evolution.

Scientists said the sample size of 48 bees, studied on part of Pensthorpe Natural Park near Fakenham, was too small to draw meaningful conclusions so far - but having demonstrated a cheap, reliable method of quantifying bee pollen they now hope ecologists can take up the method and apply it more widely.

They said the reverse metagenomics principle can also show how certain wildflowers compete with agricultural flowers for pollinators, or assess the behaviour of pollinators across large areas and land types.

The Earlham Institute plans to carry out more public engagement work around bees and pollinators at the Norwich Science Festival from October 18-26.

Most Read

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Controlling’ man sent explicit revenge porn videos to ex-partner’s teenage daughter

Kim Arthurton, who has slammed the justice system after her ex-boyfriend Michael Young avoided jail after he harrassed her and sent sexually-explicit pictures and videos of her to family and friends. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Most Read

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Two injured by flying debris from air ambulance

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

‘We’re not a guesthouse’ - Man pestered by phone calls for four years from people looking for a room

John Miller's phone number is the same as a former guesthouse in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Transport minister and Norfolk MP launches furious rant at train company

Transport minister and Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘Controlling’ man sent explicit revenge porn videos to ex-partner’s teenage daughter

Kim Arthurton, who has slammed the justice system after her ex-boyfriend Michael Young avoided jail after he harrassed her and sent sexually-explicit pictures and videos of her to family and friends. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Tributes as Norfolk mum-of-four loses four-year battle with leukaemia

Heather Bellamy, from Downham Market died on Saturday, August 3. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man attacked with piece of wood in Farmfoods car park

A man has been attacked with piece of wood in the Farmfoods car park in King's Lynn. Picture Google.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists