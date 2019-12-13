Search

Festive finale for farming union's centenary year

PUBLISHED: 14:47 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:47 13 December 2019

NFU Norfolk's centenary celebrations ended with a 'festive soiree' organised by the Downham Market and Southery branch. Picture: Brian Finnerty

NFU Norfolk's centenary celebrations ended with a 'festive soiree' organised by the Downham Market and Southery branch. Picture: Brian Finnerty

Brian Finnerty

A year of centenary celebrations for the Norfolk branch of the National Farmers' Union (NFU) ended with a festive soiree in the west of the county.

More than 100 NFU members and guests enjoyed drinks, a buffet and music from Hilgay Brass Band at the Red Barn at South Runcton near Downham Market.

More than 100 NFU members and guests enjoyed drinks, a buffet and music from Hilgay Brass Band at the Red Barn at South Runcton near Downham Market.

Branch chairman Ed Lankfer said the Downham Market and Southery branch, founded in 1920, was about to celebrate its own centenary so it was fitting it should host the final event at the end of NFU Norfolk's centenary year.

"It's fantastic to reflect on the past, and everything that the NFU has achieved on behalf of farmers, but we also need to look at the challenges ahead, including climate change, our future trading policies and finding the farmers and farm workers of tomorrow," he said.

"I believe the NFU still has a vital role to play as it looks ahead to the next 100 years."

During the evening, guests heard from agricultural specialist Robin Limb, who reflected on his career working for British Sugar and the key issues facing modern farming.

A raffle and donations raised charity money for RABI, the East Anglian Air Ambulance and Norfolk Blood Bikes, which transports blood, plasma, vaccines, donor breast milk and urgently required medical items to hospitals in Norfolk.

NFU Norfolk's centenary celebrations started in December 2018 and other events included a pageant at the Royal Norfolk Show, a special service at Norwich Cathedral and the annual county meeting on November 1, 100 years to the day since the first AGM.

