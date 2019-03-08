Search

Double award joy for free-range Norfolk poultry firm

PUBLISHED: 14:22 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:22 25 July 2019

Traditional Norfolk Poultry director Mark Gorton with some of his firm's free-range turkeys. Picture: Chris Hill.

Archant

A free-range Norfolk poultry producer is enjoying a double celebration after collecting two major industry awards within a month.

Traditional Norfolk Poultry (TNP), based at Shropham, near Attleborough, operates from more than 50 growing farms across East Anglia and processes more than five million free range and organic turkeys and chickens per year.

At the Compassion in World Farming 2019 Good Farm Animal Welfare Awards ceremony in Brussels at the end of June, the firm became the first winner of the new Good Turkey category. And now its award-winning pedigree has been further underlined by claiming the top Poultry Farmer of the Year title at the National Egg and Poultry Awards 2019.

TNP joint managing director Mark Gorton said the awards were a testament to the firm's commitment to quality produce and high animal welfare standards.

"We are really chuffed - these are two very nice additions to the trophy cabinet," he said.

"The Poultry Farmer of the Year award was the culmination of the night - so we are unbelievably proud to have won it.

"But the Compassion in World Farming award is equally prestigious, and to be the first winners of the best turkey was an added bonus. We were very proud to be awarded it. Some of the other winners on the day included huge multinational companies and retailers, so to be amongst them made it even more of an achievement.

"The judges were impressed with our overall farming methods and the fact that we only use traditional slow-growing breeds. Everything we grow is either free range or free range organic with low stocking densities and fantastically enriched ranges."

