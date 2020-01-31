Diss Young Farmers take Northern Irish counterparts on rural business tour

Diss Young Farmers' Club (YFC) hosted the first leg of its 2020 exchange with Northern Irish club Collone. Picture: Edd Saunders Edd Saunders

Diss Young Farmers' Club (YFC) toured a range of agricultural businesses as it hosted the first leg of its 2020 exchange with Northern Irish club Collone.

About 30 young farmers from the two clubs met in Rocester, Uttoxeter, for a tour of the JCB factory before embarking on a packed itinerary of Norfolk farm visits.

They included watching sugar beet harvesting with contractors G J Orford and Partners, an exploration of the use of analysis and statistics in livestock farming with the Evans family, a visit to the farms of the Ford and Saunders families, and a tour of the Gooderhams' anaerobic digestion plant which served as "a great example of diversification in modern farming".

Norfolk YFC press officer Luke Wing said: "Diss Young Farmers would like to thank greatly all those who hosted, fed, looked after and transported us and our guests, it was a fantastic weekend. Diss members are looking forward to the second leg of our exchange, and the chance to catch up with our new friends - they have a lot to live up to. Over to you, Collone."