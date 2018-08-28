Diss Young Farmers are Norfolk YFC’s top charity fundraisers for 2018

Diss Young Farmers’ Club has been hailed the top charity fundraiser within the Norfolk YFC community for 2018.

The group was awarded the Daniels Charity Cup for raising the most charity money of all the county’s YFC clubs, after generating more than £9,000 for the MPS Society, which works with people with rare mucopolysaccharide MPS diseases.

Club press officer Ed Saunders said the sum was raised through charitable activities including a jumble sale, Christmas carol singing and the club’s 75th anniversary ball in June.

“Diss Young Farmers would like to thank everyone who sponsored and donated this year, to help the club win this accolade and, far more importantly, make a real difference for a very worthwhile cause,” he said.

The club has also celebrated individual success, with Harriet Johnson claiming the title of Secretary of the Year across the Norfolk Young Farmers Clubs and, among several success at the Winter Competitions held at Easton College in November, Ed Saunders was named Junior Norfolk Young Farmer of the Year.