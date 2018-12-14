Search

Dereham Young Farmers win national Festive Club of the Month accolade

14 December, 2018 - 06:00
Dereham Young Farmers' Club members with their Countryside Scene Calendars. Picture: Norfolk YFC.

Norfolk YFC

After going the extra mile to spread Christmas cheer around the county, Dereham Young Farmers’ Club has been named the Festive Club of the Month by the YFC’s national federation.

The accolade celebrates the club’s joy of the season as well as its hard work to raise money for two charities close to the hearts of its members: Yellow Wellies / Farm Safety Foundation and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The young farmers have been selling 2019 calendars filled with members’ photos of the Norfolk countryside, and attended the Christmas lights switch-on and fayre in Dereham, where they also arranged for children to have their photo taken with “Farmer Christmas” on a tractor.

The award application sent by Dereham YFC press secretary Lily Butters says: “This was a good day out for the whole club to raise money for our charities and spread our love of farming, being a young farmer and Christmas to the local community.”

The club also enjoyed its annual fundraising carol singing night, travelling on a tractor and trailer to sing Christmas songs to club supporters – even managing to get county president Hugh Scott, vice president Ken Proctor and club president Simon Dann singing solos while visiting their homes.

• Dereham YFC’s Countryside Scene Calendars are still available at £10 each with all proceeds going to charity. Contact derehamyfc@outlook.com.

