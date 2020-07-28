Search

‘Greening’ rules scrapped to remove red tape for farmers

PUBLISHED: 09:01 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:01 28 July 2020

Defra is scrapping EU 'greening' rules from 2021 as part of the post-Brexit transition from subsidies to environmental payments. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Farmers have been told they no longer need to comply with “greening” rules for EU subsidies from next year, allowing them to focus on the transition to Britain’s post-Brexit environmental payment scheme.

Environment secretary George Eustice says EU greening requirements have 'added little to our environmental efforts'. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYEnvironment secretary George Eustice says EU greening requirements have 'added little to our environmental efforts'. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Defra has announced the move to “reduce administrative burdens for farmers” as they begin the move towards the new Environmental Land Management Scheme (ELMS) which is due to replace the EU’s system of land-based “direct payment” subsidies.

The EU scheme required farmers to carry out green practices such as leaving land fallow, creating field margins, or planting nitrogen-fixing crops such as peas and beans – or risk losing a percentage of their payments.

But Defra says these requirements have “historically delivered little for the environment”, so they are being removed from 2021 under plans to cut red tape and simplify the current Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) during its seven-year phase-out.

It says the replacement ELMS scheme, expected to be rolled out in late 2024, will deliver better environmental outcomes by rewarding farmers for delivering “public goods”, such as tree or hedge planting, river management to mitigate flooding, and creating or restoring habitats for wildlife.

Environment secretary George Eustice said: “The so-called greening requirements have added little to our environmental efforts. We believe that farmers will benefit from this reduced bureaucratic burden next year as we begin the move towards our new Environmental Land Management Scheme which will deliver greater benefits for the environment.

READ MORE: Farmland rewilding project becomes an amazing oasis for wildlife

“We will be setting out more detail in the autumn on how we will ensure a smooth transition for our farmers, as they move towards our new, fairer agricultural system, which will reward them for the hard work that they do to protect our environment.”

Defra said the changes will not affect the overall payment received by each farmer as the “greening” money will instead be added to farmers’ BPS entitlements during the transition. Farmers will also continue to be able to apply to Countryside Stewardship schemes until the future scheme is rolled out.

• A national consultation on ELMS is open until July 31, with farmers invited to share their views on a policy discussion document available on the government website.

