Search

Advanced search

East of England tops national table for farming incomes

PUBLISHED: 06:20 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 06:20 25 June 2020

East of England farms made the largest contribution to England's Total Income from Farming (TIFF) in 2019, according to Defra statistics. Photo: Angela Sharpe

East of England farms made the largest contribution to England's Total Income from Farming (TIFF) in 2019, according to Defra statistics. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Angela Sharpe Photography 2013

Farms in the East of England harvested more than a billion pounds’ worth of combinable crops and sugar beet last year – underlining the region’s reputation as the nation’s top agricultural breadwinner.

Total Income from Farming 2019: Share of total output value for the East of England, 2010-2019. Graphic: DefraTotal Income from Farming 2019: Share of total output value for the East of England, 2010-2019. Graphic: Defra

Defra has released its first estimates of Total Income from Farming (TIFF) for 2019, which measures profits for all farming businesses by assessing the returns from the management, labour and capital invested.

The East of England’s figure of £885m was the biggest contribution to England’s farming incomes, making up 22pc of the national total of £3,995m.

In second place was the East Midlands at £751m (19pc), while the North East made the smallest contribution of £85m (2.1pc). Nationally, the figure rose 15pc compared with 2018, or 13pc when adjusted for inflation.

The East was also top of the league for productivity, with a TIFF figure of £634 per hectare of agricultural land, compared to the national average of £438.

Total Income from Farming 2019: Value of output groups in the East of England in 2019 (£ million). Graphic: DefraTotal Income from Farming 2019: Value of output groups in the East of England in 2019 (£ million). Graphic: Defra

The report’s regional profiles offer a snapshot of how various sectors of the East’s agricultural economy performed in 2019, highlighting its traditional strengths in arable, pigs and poultry.

Its top sector was “combinables and sugar beet” with a TIFF income of £1,245m (26pc of the total for England), while “pigs and poultry” brought in £826m (23pc) and “vegetables, horticulture and potatoes” made £701m (18pc). Smaller categories included “beef and sheep” with £110m (5pc), “dairy” with £35m (1pc) and “diversification” with £261m (21pc).

Defra’s report says: “This region has had the highest TIFF of any region in every year from 2010-19, contributing 22pc of England’s TIFF in 2019.

“In 2019, the East of England made the biggest contribution to England’s output for ‘combinables and sugar beet’ (26pc) and ‘pigs and poultry’ (23pc).

“Conversely there is very little in the way of beef and sheep and almost no dairy, with the dry climate, fertile soils and absence of uplands being much better suited to arable farming. The region is the primary sugar beet producing area of England.

“Regions with the greatest TIFF per hectare in 2019 were largely lowland areas with relatively warm and dry climates, making them more suitable for growing crops. They also tended to generate relatively more output from pigs and poultry (tends to be more intensive) rather than beef and sheep (tends to be more extensive).”

READ MORE: Petition’s one million milestone marks a ‘line in the sand’ on food standards

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

Living the dream - coastal resort in Norfolk among the top 10 most in demand

The beach at Caister, one of Britain's most desirable seaside locations according to Rightmove Picture: Nick Butcher

Former shop owner who left sex toy in car in protest is set to appeal

Kerry Radley, owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Fire near National Trust landmark takes five hours to extinguish

An aerial image of Horsey Windpump. Picture: John Fielding

Tributes to much-loved son and brother murdered in Norwich woods

Daniel Littlewood, who died in Clapham Woods in Norwich on Monday 22 June. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary / Littlewood family

Most Read

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 1-0 Premier League loss to Everton

Kenny McLean sums up another frustrating Premier League defeat against Everton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

Restaurants post-lockdown bite back as diners rediscover appetite for eating out

Owner, Josh Green & his mum Sophie Green inside one of the outdoor dining pods at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Picture: Ian Burt

Woman to stand trial accused of murder of 60-year-old next month

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth after Linda Rainey (pictured) was confirmed dead after falling down the stairs. Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

The Norwich City designers behind stunning seat coverings at Carrow Road

The seat coverings on display at Carrow Road. Picture: Catherine Ivill/PA Wire/NMC Pool