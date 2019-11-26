Search

Advanced search

Farmers 'suffer in silence' as figures mask true cost of fly-tipping

PUBLISHED: 15:31 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 26 November 2019

Defra's fly-tipping figures mask the hidden cost of the crime to private landowners and farmers, said rural insurers. Picture: Daniel Hickey

Defra's fly-tipping figures mask the hidden cost of the crime to private landowners and farmers, said rural insurers. Picture: Daniel Hickey

Archant

Farmers who fall victim to fly-tipping are "suffering in silence" while left to bear the hidden financial and emotional cost of the crime, said rural insurers.

The latest Defra figures show 67,792 incidents of illegally-dumped rubbish were reported to East of England councils in the last 12 months - but only 408 of them were on agricultural land.

Viv Vivers, of Farmers and Mercantile Insurance Brokers (FMIB), said the figures do not reflect the full scale of the problem for East Anglia's farmers, as most cases on private land go unreported - leaving victims to foot clean-up bills averaging £1,000 a time.

"Flytipping is a scourge on the farming community and their plight is not reflected in these figures," she said.

"Councils spend millions every year on clean-up costs but private land-owners, such as farmers, are suffering in silence with little or no assistance or recourse.

"The burden of dumped rubbish falling squarely with farmers as they are liable for clearing it up at their own expense, or face prosecution. Moving the mess on to public land will not solve the issue but exacerbate it, which farmers need to be mindful of.

You may also want to watch:

"In one incident we encountered, a farmer was unwittingly branded a fly-tipper after falling victim to the crime.

"After finding tyres dumped over his hedge, he moved them on the other side of the hedgerow and informed the authorities. Although the waste was collected, he was slapped with a prosecution order for fly-tipping.

"Farmers are already faced with a myriad of difficulties, from economic uncertainty to market volatility, and having to fork out dealing with someone else's mess just compounds these stresses."

READ MORE: Figures reveal scale of fly-tipping in Norfolk - and where it happens most

Farmers were warmed not to approach anyone in the act of fly-tipping, but were offered advice to deter would-be criminals from targeting their land, including ensuring fields are gated, locked and inaccessible from the road, and installing exterior lighting to improve visibility.

Any dumped waste should be secured so animals and the public are not exposed to potentially-dangerous material like asbestos and chemicals, and as much detail as possible should be recorded, including photos, to report the incident to the local council.

Landowners also need to ensure any rubbish dumped on their land is disposed of properly by registered waste companies.

Defra's figures, released earlier this month, revealed the shocking scale of fly-tipping across Norfolk, with more than 11,000 instances rubbish being illegally dumped last year.

In Norwich, fly-tipping increased to its highest level in seven years, and reports of the crime also went up in Breckland, Broadland, North Norfolk and South Norfolk, but fell in West Norfolk. Meanwhile Great Yarmouth has changed how it records fly-tipping.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Prime minister Boris Johnson to visit Norfolk today

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds up his party's manifesto during its launch at Telford International Centre in Telford, West Midlands.

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Woman suffers serious injuries after car crashes into home

An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after reversing her car into a house in Acle. Picture: Joseph Norton

Man and company due in court accused of cutting trees in conservation area

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Murderer yawns as he is found guilty of killing his flatmate

Peter Bruton. PIC: Facebook.

Most Read

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Little Mix to play Norfolk show in 2020

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

‘There is no excuse’ - anger as main road is closed for three days

Hockering residents, including parish councillors Richard Hawker and Rosemary Neave, say Anglian Water failed to give appropriate notice of roadworks on The Street. Picture: Archant

Signs up at closed Norwich pub reveal its new name

The new signs at the Strangers Tavern, formerly the Mash Tun. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Murderer yawns as he is found guilty of killing his flatmate

Peter Bruton. PIC: Facebook.

Woman suffers serious injuries after car crashes into home

An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after reversing her car into a house in Acle. Picture: Joseph Norton

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Prime minister Boris Johnson to visit Norfolk today

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds up his party's manifesto during its launch at Telford International Centre in Telford, West Midlands.

Farmers ‘suffer in silence’ as figures mask true cost of fly-tipping

Defra's fly-tipping figures mask the hidden cost of the crime to private landowners and farmers, said rural insurers. Picture: Daniel Hickey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists