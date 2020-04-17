Search

Fishing industry is thrown a £10m lifeline as markets collapse

PUBLISHED: 09:34 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:34 17 April 2020

The government has announced a £10m fund to help the fishing industry deal with collapsing markets amid to the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Archant

The fishing industry will receive a £10m government bailout after its markets in the UK and Europe collapsed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 1,000 fishing and aquaculture businesses will receive up to £9m in direct cash grants, with another £1m available to help fishing operators sell their catch locally, said Defra.

The grants are to assist with the fixed business costs for up to three months for owners of vessels under 24 metres with English fishing licences who recorded sales of at least £10,000 last year.

Steve Barclay, chief secretary to the treasury, said: “Fishing is at the heart of many of England’s coastal communities - providing local jobs as well as valued produce to their communities and through exports around the world.

“Given the loss of trade particularly to restaurants as a result of Covid-19, this support will help fishing businesses weather the current challenges they face, and facilitate new growth in retail markets through innovative local distribution.”

The National Federation of Fisherman’s Organisations chief executive, Barrie Deas, welcomed the announcement.

He said: “We asked the government for specific support for fishing businesses, they have responded and we appreciate it.

“It is vital now that the promised £10m of assistance flows quickly to help fishing businesses survive and that the government continues to listen and support the industry beyond the immediate crisis.”

READ MORE: Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

The demand for seafood from the restaurant trade and in exports to EU countries has dried up because of the Covid-19 crisis.

There have also been reports of falling prices as fishermen struggle to find buyers for their catch and alternatives – such as fish to your door schemes - are not as lucrative.

Defra said the government was “exploring methods to reduce the regulatory burden on the fishing fleet”.

“These measures will be agreed jointly by the fisheries administrations and announced in due course,” it added.

