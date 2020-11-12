New Agriculture Act is a ‘landmark moment’ for post-Brexit farming

The government's Agriculture Act has become law, marking a 'landmark moment' for farming says the National Farmers' Union (NFU).

Farming leaders have hailed the introduction of the new Agriculture Act as a “landmark moment” for post-Brexit farming, as the legislation passed into law after more than 100 hours of parliamentary debate.

National Farmers Union president Minette Batters, pictured during a visit to the Elveden Estate near Thetford.

The industry faces its biggest policy shake-up in a generation when Britain leaves the EU and its Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), which has regulated and funded the industry for more than 40 years.

Central to the new act is the replacement of EU subsidies, largely based on the total amount of land farmed, with a new system paying farmers and land managers “public money for public goods” – such as better air and water quality, thriving wildlife, soil health, or measures to reduce flooding and tackle the effects of climate change.

The existing direct payment subsidies will be phased out during a seven-year transition period starting in 2021 and, following urgent calls for more clarity on the replacement Environmental Land Management Scheme (ELMS), Defra says more details will be announced in late November.

In recent months, parliamentary debates on the bill have also become a battleground for food standards campaigns, with East Anglian farmers among those demanding extra safeguards to be included to ensure any foods imported under new trade deals are required to meet the same high food quality, environmental and animal welfare standards required in this country.

While a majority of MPs voted against those amendments, the final legislation does include a requirement for a report to be presented to parliament focusing on the impacts that future trade deals could have on the food and farming sector. Further amendments to the separate Trade Bill are expected to assign this responsibility to the newly-formed Trade and Agriculture Commission, which has also now been set on a full statutory footing.

National Farmers’ Union (NFU) president Minette Batters said: “As the first domestic legislation covering agriculture for over 70 years, this really is a landmark moment for our food and farming industry. Simply put, the Agriculture Act will set how we farm in this country for generations to come.

“Getting to this point has not been easy. Two years ago when the bill was first published, the clear absence of food production and food security troubled many. The NFU made the case at the highest levels of government that this piece of legislation needed to recognise the role of farmers as food producers and I am pleased it now does that much more robustly.

“It will also now play a crucial role in ensuring our farmers are not undercut in future trade deals by food imports that would be illegal to produce here. By strengthening the Trade and Agriculture Commission and putting it on a statutory footing, the government has shown it is listening to the case we made, together with the millions of people that feel so strongly about this issue.

“However, the introduction of this act does not mean the issue of domestic agricultural policy is solved forever. Farmers across the country find themselves in uncertain and challenging times and it is crucial that the government continues to work with the NFU and our members to shape how they use the powers granted to them in the Agriculture Act.”

Defra said the annual budget for farming support payments will be maintained for every year of the current parliament, to “allow farmers and land managers the time they need to adapt to the new approach and consider which component of the new Environmental Land Management Scheme will work best for their farm”.

At the same time, the act includes measures to help farmers boost their productivity, and “ultimately maximise the potential of our land to produce high quality food in a more sustainable way”.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said: “Our landmark Agriculture Act will transform the way we support farmers.

“The funds released as a result of the phasing out of the legacy Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) will be re-invested into a roll out of our future farming policy, which will be centred around support aimed at incentivising sustainable farming practices, creating habitats for nature recovery and supporting the establishment of new woodland and other ecosystem services to help tackle challenges like climate change.

“We will support farmers in reducing their costs and improving their profitability, to help those who want to retire or leave the industry to do so with dignity, and to create new opportunities and support for new entrants coming in to the industry.”