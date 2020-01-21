Search

Advanced search

£35m grant fund could help farmers bridge a looming 'financial gap'

PUBLISHED: 11:43 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:58 21 January 2020

Jason Cantrill, senior associate director in the Norwich office of Strutt and Parker. Picture: Strutt and Parker

Jason Cantrill, senior associate director in the Norwich office of Strutt and Parker. Picture: Strutt and Parker

Archant

The clock is ticking for applications to a £35m grant pot which could help growing East Anglian farms and food businesses bridge a looming potential financial gap, said rural agents.

The latest round of the Rural Development Programme for England (RDPE) Growth Programme closes next month, with a February 16 deadline for initial expressions of interest.

The programme is designed to create jobs and stimulate growth in the rural economy. Grants worth between £20,000 and £750,000 are available for projects which fall under one of three categories - business development, tourism infrastructure and food processing.

Farm agents said the funding could be vital for businesses which currently rely on the financial support of the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) which currently distributes the EU's land-based subsidies - and which is due to be phased out in favour of environmental incentives as part of the post-Brexit policies outlined by the government this week in its new Agriculture Bill.

Jason Cantrill, senior associate director in the Norwich office of rural property specialists Strutt and Parker, said: "This funding will be really useful for anyone looking to generate additional non-farming revenue streams, as they look to reduce their reliance on Basic Payments.

"While the government has now confirmed that it will make £3bn available in 2020 to maintain the level of funding for direct payments at the same rate as last year, farmers are conscious that BPS funding is now time-limited. Diversifying is one way that they can fill the financial gap they can see is coming."

READ MORE: Could new Agriculture Bill spark a new dawn for farming and the environment?

Mr Cantrill said businesses who are interested in submitting an expression of interest form should start work on it as soon as possible, so they have the best chance of drawing together a strong business case.

Information required includes current business turnover, details of the market demand for the project and a breakdown of total project costs.

"The scheme is competitive, so it is essential businesses put in an application which clearly explains how the project meets local priorities and offers value for money for taxpayers by creating jobs and wealth in the rural economy," he added.

- For more details see the government website.

Most Read

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

‘We warned care home mum was being attacked but they couldn’t stop it’

Roy Livermore and his sister Valerie Wheddon whose mum Doreen Livermore died six weeks after being pushed over by a resident in a care home. Photo: Archant

Van driver dies in crash near Sandringham

The A149 was closed between Babingley and Knights Hill after a lorry overturned Picture: Chris Bishop

‘What sort of man are you?’ Judge slams thug who headbutted ex-partner

Samuel Steward leaving court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Café in city park forced to close

Café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Man in 40s dies after Mercedes crashes into tree

A man in his 40s has died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Shop closes down with sale of up to 90% off

House when it opened in Chapelfield. Pic: Archant library/House

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The 20 restaurants in Norfolk you should visit according to The Michelin Guide

Lamb belly, artichoke and salsa verde at the Socius Restaurant at Burnham Market, which is one of 20 Norfolk restaurants in The Michelin Guide 2020 Credit: Denise Bradley

Lisa Angel says no ‘plans to close stores ‘

Lisa Angel is determined to keep her shops openin the high street. Pic: Archant.

Café in city park forced to close

Café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We warned care home mum was being attacked but they couldn’t stop it’

Roy Livermore and his sister Valerie Wheddon whose mum Doreen Livermore died six weeks after being pushed over by a resident in a care home. Photo: Archant

Is this the best Sunday roast in Norwich?

The Urban Eatery at The Fat Cat and Canary is doing things a bit differently in Norwich Pictures: The Fry Up Inspector
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists