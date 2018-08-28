Search

Crop store technology firm opens new factory in Happisburgh

PUBLISHED: 15:31 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 08 January 2019

Crop Systems Ltd's new factory at Happisburgh. Picture: Crop Systems

Crop Systems Ltd's new factory at Happisburgh. Picture: Crop Systems

Crop Systems

An expanding north Norfolk crop storage firm is starting 2019 in a purpose-developed new base which its directors hope will enable the company to continue its growth.

Crop Systems, founded more than 20 years ago by Ray Andrews, designs and installs a range of crop storage controllers and technology.

Its new factory at Happisburgh was previously two separate units which have been combined into one integrated 15,500sqft building which will house the company’s manufacturing activities and parts storage. A new two-storey set of offices, meeting and training rooms has also been added to bring all parts of the company together in one unit.

The expanding firm now employs 22 staff and is enjoying a “significant rise in business”, said Mr Andrews, thanks to its latest innovations in refrigeration units, humidity systems and storage controllers.

“We believe moving to the new factory – combined with a continued effort to build our team and our sales – will help the company grow healthily in the future,” he said.

