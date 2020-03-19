‘Real sadness’ as Wayland Show cancelled due to coronavirus

The 2020 Wayland Agricultural Show, due to be held on May 3, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Chris Hill Archant

One of Norfolk’s longest-running summer events has become the latest countryside tradition to be cancelled this year as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Wayland Agricultural Show, founded more than 140 years ago and one of the oldest one-day agricultural shows in the country, had been expecting to attract up to 10,000 visitors to the showground outside Watton on May 3.

It had been moved from its usual August date this year as part of a bid to reinvigorate its visitor appeal.

A statement from the organisers says: “It is with real sadness and much regret that the directors and chairman have decided that the 2020 Wayland Show is to be cancelled. This very popular event, which was due to take place on Sunday 3 May has been called off due to the new government regulations around coronavirus and for the safety of those who were looking to attend.

“We would like to thank all our sponsors, our exhibitors, traders and members for their support leading up to the show. We will be contacting them all in the near future. All advance ticket purchases will be refunded and purchasers will be contacted separately about this over the coming days. It is our hope to return in 2021.”

