Search

Advanced search

Full shelves and no queues – farm shops say now is the time to buy Norfolk food

PUBLISHED: 15:13 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:41 20 March 2020

Sam Steggles says his farm shop at Fielding Cottage remains well-stocked with local foods despite the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Polly Steggles

Sam Steggles says his farm shop at Fielding Cottage remains well-stocked with local foods despite the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Polly Steggles

Polly Steggles

Norfolk’s farming industry is continuing to produce quality food despite the coronavirus crisis – and the county’s farm shops have urged shoppers to grasp the opportunity to stock their cupboards while supporting local businesses.

Rebecca Mayhew with some of her dairy cows at Old Hall Farm in Woodton. Picture: Nick ButcherRebecca Mayhew with some of her dairy cows at Old Hall Farm in Woodton. Picture: Nick Butcher

While some supermarket shelves are being stripped bare as concerns over the outbreak deepen, there is a wealth of fresh produce to be found in small shops and box schemes run by countless farms across the region.

Rebecca Mayhew is one of the owners of Old Hall Farm at Woodton, near Bungay. Alongside its Jersey dairy herd, the business also runs a cafe and farm shop – which has introduced a take-away and a home delivery service for meals and groceries to help people who can’t leave their homes due to self-isolation.

“We have had amazing offers of help from all over the county, talking about the best ways to distribute anything and everything to people,” she said.

“We stock everything Norfolk has to offer, in terms of cheese, yoghurt, fruit and veg, meat, honey, apple juice and even local wine and gin.

Sam Steggles says his farm shop at Fielding Cottage remains well-stocked with local foods despite the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Polly StegglesSam Steggles says his farm shop at Fielding Cottage remains well-stocked with local foods despite the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Polly Steggles

“In times like this, many more people are going to have to turn to their local retailers because of the smaller supply chain and the fact we can still source local produce. It spreads the business around, and helps keep people trading and people employed.”

READ MORE: Royal Norfolk Show cancelled amid coronavirus crisis

Sam Steggles makes goat’s cheese at Fielding Cottage in Honingham, outside Norwich, where his Goat Shed self-service farm shop also stocks food including meat, potatoes, carrots, broccoli, cauliflowers, chutneys and free-range eggs – all sourced within a 20-mile radius.

“I think it is now more important than ever to understand where your food really comes from,” he said. “It does not just come from the supermarket - the farmers and growers are the ones behind it. You can go and get a complete cupboard full of local seasonal products from any farm shop that has their doors open for you.

“Our shelves are full and we don’t have a queue. What better time to buy British than now? Let’s all get behind it. We are all going into self-isolation, but farmers work in self-isolation every day of every week. They are the ones putting the seed in the ground, milking the cows, or collecting the eggs.”

Rebecca Mayhew with some of her dairy cows at Old Hall Farm in Woodton. Picture: Nick ButcherRebecca Mayhew with some of her dairy cows at Old Hall Farm in Woodton. Picture: Nick Butcher

READ MORE: Coronavirus in Norfolk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Here is the list of key workers as schools set to close

Boris Johnson received flack for telling people to 'stay away' from businesses without telling them to shut explicitly. Picture: Leon Neal/PA Wire

Norfolk coronavirus cases increase to 11

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Couple in dash to tie knot five minutes before coronavirus deadline

Jessica Whitfield and Andrew Peal were able to get married before their wedding venue was shut due to the coronavirus. Picture: Jessica Whitfield

Coronavirus: Fish and chip shop’s new idea to keep serving customers

Paul and Victoria Slater, owners of Long John Hill Fish Bar. Pic: Archant

Holiday park announces closures over coronavirus

Haven Seashore Holiday Park, Yarmouth.

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus: Two confirmed to have died at Norfolk hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where two patients have died Picture: QEH

Coronavirus patient leaves Norwich hospital before positive test result

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

Full shelves and no queues – farm shops say now is the time to buy Norfolk food

Sam Steggles says his farm shop at Fielding Cottage remains well-stocked with local foods despite the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Polly Steggles

Second home owners return to coastal towns amid Coronavirus isolation

David Beavan on the pier in Southwold. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Couple in dash to tie knot five minutes before coronavirus deadline

Jessica Whitfield and Andrew Peal were able to get married before their wedding venue was shut due to the coronavirus. Picture: Jessica Whitfield
Drive 24