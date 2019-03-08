Loyal stalwart is honoured for 65 years of 'unrivalled dedication' to the Royal Norfolk Show

Colin Clark received a long service award after 65 years working at the Royal Norfolk Show, pictured holding the show champion Sumatra Game Bantam. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

A lifelong passion for poultry and rabbits has kept Colin Clark coming back to the Royal Norfolk Show for 65 years - an "unrivalled" dedication which has been rewarded by event organisers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Colin Clark receives a long service award after 65 years working at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Colin Clark receives a long service award after 65 years working at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Long-serving judge and exhibitor Colin Clark, from Sporle, near Swaffham, said he was "dumbfounded" by the surprise presentation of a framed certificate, a bottle of champagne and a cake.

The 80-year-old said: "I first came here with my father at the age of 14 and saw a Belgian hare rabbit which I have always had a connection with, and old English game fowl. I just fell in live with the show.

You may also want to watch:

"I still feel the same way whenever I sit in here and hear a bantam crowing and smell the hay from the rabbits."

Mr Clark said he won his first "best in show" title in 1960, and since then he had the supreme champion 16 times.

Head steward Robert More said: "To serve this show, and the small livestock section, for 65 years is an incredible, almost unsurpassed, achievement.

"We are deeply indebted for all you have done over the years for the Royal Norfolk Show and for the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association. Your passion and dedication to this show are unrivalled."