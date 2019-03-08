Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019

Loyal stalwart is honoured for 65 years of 'unrivalled dedication' to the Royal Norfolk Show

PUBLISHED: 12:57 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:38 27 June 2019

Colin Clark received a long service award after 65 years working at the Royal Norfolk Show, pictured holding the show champion Sumatra Game Bantam. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Colin Clark received a long service award after 65 years working at the Royal Norfolk Show, pictured holding the show champion Sumatra Game Bantam. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

A lifelong passion for poultry and rabbits has kept Colin Clark coming back to the Royal Norfolk Show for 65 years - an "unrivalled" dedication which has been rewarded by event organisers.

Colin Clark receives a long service award after 65 years working at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYColin Clark receives a long service award after 65 years working at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Long-serving judge and exhibitor Colin Clark, from Sporle, near Swaffham, said he was "dumbfounded" by the surprise presentation of a framed certificate, a bottle of champagne and a cake.

The 80-year-old said: "I first came here with my father at the age of 14 and saw a Belgian hare rabbit which I have always had a connection with, and old English game fowl. I just fell in live with the show.

You may also want to watch:

"I still feel the same way whenever I sit in here and hear a bantam crowing and smell the hay from the rabbits."

Mr Clark said he won his first "best in show" title in 1960, and since then he had the supreme champion 16 times.

Head steward Robert More said: "To serve this show, and the small livestock section, for 65 years is an incredible, almost unsurpassed, achievement.

"We are deeply indebted for all you have done over the years for the Royal Norfolk Show and for the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association. Your passion and dedication to this show are unrivalled."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Revealed: The most and least expensive neighbourhoods in Norfolk

House prices have increased across most of Norwich. Photo: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

‘We don’t treat criminals like this’ - Schoolboy goes hungry after being put in isolation due to haircut

Deniz Poyraz, 15, was put into isolation at school when he had his hair cut short. Photo: Henry Poyraz

‘Dangerous’ roundabout will be subject to new temporary speed limit

The new roundabout outside his home in Horsford has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Second Norfolk firm files for administration, with 80 jobs on the line

Mussett Engineering has filed for administration. Photo: Nick Butcher; Archant Â© 2011; (01603) 772434

Revealed: The most and least expensive neighbourhoods in Norfolk

House prices have increased across most of Norwich. Photo: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Motorcyclist dies in van crash

Police at the scene of a crash at Felthorpe. Picture Archant.

Blow to first McDonald’s restaurant on north Norfolk coast

Tim Adams said the town council had objections to McDonald's plans. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Two arrested after man was threatened with knife

Police are appealing for information after a man was threatened with a knife in Watton Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists