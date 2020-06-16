Search

Advanced search

Calls for Countryside Code to be taught in schools after ‘worrying’ lockdown behaviour

PUBLISHED: 07:14 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:14 16 June 2020

Cath Crowther, regional director for CLA East, says the Countryside Code should be taught in schools. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Cath Crowther, regional director for CLA East, says the Countryside Code should be taught in schools. Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Rural business leaders want to see the Countryside Code taught in schools following a spate of fly-tipping, trespassing, littering and dogs chasing livestock during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) has written to education secretary Gavin Williamson MP after receiving rising reports of “worrying incidents” in rural areas as more people flocked to the countryside to enjoy the hot weather as lockdown rules were eased.

CLA East regional director Cath Crowther said: “The countryside is a wonderful place and we want to see everybody enjoy it. But we also want them to be safe, and respect the countryside as a place of work.

“A lack of education on how to treat the countryside has left a generation without a basic understanding of what is an acceptable and indeed necessary standard of behaviour in a rural, working environment which produces food for the nation. We all have a part of to play in improving that understanding, but help in the classroom would be a great start.

READ MORE: Countryside must be treated with respect as lockdown footpath use soars

“With the recent problems arising, we strongly believe this is the right time to get the Countryside Code into classrooms. There is an opportunity for lessons to be learned from the crisis.

“It is imperative we set standards and expectations, while promoting an ethos of respect for the countryside in schools up and down the country emphasising the impact it plays in children’s health, wellbeing and attainment.”

• For more details on the Countryside Code see the .GOV website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Norfolk and Waveney branches could be hit as Travis Perkins closes 165 stores

Builders merchants Travis Perkins is to close 165 stores with loss of 2,500 jobs. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Village housing plans delayed over inspector’s ‘horrifying’ comments

A draft plan for development in a Norfolk village has been delayed following shock over a planning examiners horrifying changes. Pictured, Poringland village sign. Photo: Andrew Tullett

City centre burger van to close due to impact of pandemic

Mum's Little Kitchen on Magdalen Street, Norwich near Anglia Square has shut due to coronavirus. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Most Read

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Norfolk and Waveney branches could be hit as Travis Perkins closes 165 stores

Builders merchants Travis Perkins is to close 165 stores with loss of 2,500 jobs. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Village housing plans delayed over inspector’s ‘horrifying’ comments

A draft plan for development in a Norfolk village has been delayed following shock over a planning examiners horrifying changes. Pictured, Poringland village sign. Photo: Andrew Tullett

Bill for Norfolk County Council allowances close to £1.3m - what did your councillor get?

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

‘No wish’ for Nelson ward in Great Yarmouth to be renamed

A joint statement from Kerry Robinson Payne, Michael Jeal, and Tony Wright said there is

£2m community hub to create 20 jobs in Norwich

YMCA Hub to create at least 20 new jobs in Norwich. Picture: Simon O'Connor

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24