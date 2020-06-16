Calls for Countryside Code to be taught in schools after ‘worrying’ lockdown behaviour

Cath Crowther, regional director for CLA East, says the Countryside Code should be taught in schools. Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Rural business leaders want to see the Countryside Code taught in schools following a spate of fly-tipping, trespassing, littering and dogs chasing livestock during the coronavirus lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) has written to education secretary Gavin Williamson MP after receiving rising reports of “worrying incidents” in rural areas as more people flocked to the countryside to enjoy the hot weather as lockdown rules were eased.

CLA East regional director Cath Crowther said: “The countryside is a wonderful place and we want to see everybody enjoy it. But we also want them to be safe, and respect the countryside as a place of work.

“A lack of education on how to treat the countryside has left a generation without a basic understanding of what is an acceptable and indeed necessary standard of behaviour in a rural, working environment which produces food for the nation. We all have a part of to play in improving that understanding, but help in the classroom would be a great start.

READ MORE: Countryside must be treated with respect as lockdown footpath use soars

“With the recent problems arising, we strongly believe this is the right time to get the Countryside Code into classrooms. There is an opportunity for lessons to be learned from the crisis.

“It is imperative we set standards and expectations, while promoting an ethos of respect for the countryside in schools up and down the country emphasising the impact it plays in children’s health, wellbeing and attainment.”

• For more details on the Countryside Code see the .GOV website.