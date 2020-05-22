Search

Countryside visitors urged to ‘act responsibly’ during bank holiday weekend

PUBLISHED: 07:38 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:29 22 May 2020

CLA East regional director Cath Crowther has urged countryside visitors to act responsibly during the bank holiday weekend. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Anyone planning a visit to the East Anglian countryside during the bank holiday weekend has been urged to “act responsibly” by rural business leaders.

The easing of some lockdown restrictions ahead of a warm bank holiday weekend has prompted concerns over thousands of people potentially heading out for the solace of the region’s rural beauty spots.

Cath Crowther, East regional director for the Country Land and Business Association (CLA), said: “We fully recognise that the nation will want to make the most of our beautiful countryside following lockdown restrictions being eased slightly.

“Those using the countryside should, especially under current circumstances, be conscious that it is also a place of work where the land, livestock, machinery, wildlife and environment must be respected.

READ MORE: ‘Do the right thing’: Police chief’s concern about people heading to beaches

“Following advice from Defra and Public Health England, we urge the everyone, when on their daily exercise, to stick to public footpaths, maintain social distancing requirements, keep dogs away from livestock and leave gates as they find them.

“We are also calling on the public to be pragmatic and avoid hot-spot tourist areas that are particularly busy this time of year. It’s important that we all act responsibly and check car parks, for example, are open before travelling.”

More details on the responsibilities for rural visitors and landowners can be found in the Countryside Code.

