All about that baste – Our Christmas Top 10 for Norfolk’s musical turkeys
PUBLISHED: 11:36 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:36 30 November 2018
Archant 2017
After unearthing the hidden musical talents among Norfolk’s free-range turkeys, here’s our suggestion of a Christmas top ten for these talented birds to perform.
• All About That Baste – Meghan Trainor
• Stuffing Compares To You – Sinead O’Connor
• Flockin’ Around The Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee
• Little Turkey Drummer Boy – Bing Crosby and David Bowie
• Cold Turkey – John Lennon
• I’ll Be Home-cooked for Christmas – Bing Crosby
• Money For Stuffing – Dire Straits
• Simply The Breast – Tina Turner
• Drumming Home For Christmas – Chris Rea
• Gravy Train – The Farm
READ MORE: Watch Norfolk’s talented turkeys play musical instruments in the countdown to Christmas