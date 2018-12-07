Search

£5,000 prize on offer for young Norfolk farmers as 2019 Chris Lewis Award opens for entries

07 December, 2018 - 11:30
Norfolk sheep farmer Chris Lewis, who died in 2007. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk sheep farmer Chris Lewis, who died in 2007. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2004

Enterprising young livestock farmers have been offered a chance to win £5,000 in an awards scheme established in memory of an inspirational Norfolk stockman.

Shepherdess Michelle Lakey won the Chris Lewis Award in 2017. Picture: Ian BurtShepherdess Michelle Lakey won the Chris Lewis Award in 2017. Picture: Ian Burt

The biennial Chris Lewis Award was launched following the death of its namesake in September 2007 – a respected farmer who was known for supporting young people. His special interest was in the livestock sector, particularly pedigree sheep breeding.

The 2019 prize is open for applications from farmers who must be aged 30 years or under on March 1, 2019, and must have lived in Norfolk for the last five years.

The award aims to “help and encourage a young person in an agricultural pursuit”, by supporting a project for up to two years which can involve “any form of livestock production or an associated business of a practical nature”.

Applicants must also show how, by winning the award, they would benefit other people in Norfolk.

The first £2,500 of the prize will be presented on the announcement of the winner in May 2019 and the second £2,500 at the annual meeting of The Norfolk Farmers Trust, which runs the awards scheme, the following year – at which time the winner is expected to give a progress report.

PREVIOUS WINNERS OF THE CHRIS LEWIS AWARD:

• 2009 Helen Reeve.

Purchasing handling equipment for her herd of Dexter cattle.

• 2011 Ewan Cumming.

Expanding his flock of Dorset Horns which he was lambing 3 times in 2 years.

• 2013 Meg Jenkins.

Building fencing and pens for training Sheep Dogs.

• 2015 Kaylee Campbell.

Purchasing a sheep shearing trailer for her contract shepherding.

•2017 Michelle Lakey

Purchasing a sheep shearing trailer and a Berrichon tup.

• For more details or to request an application form, contact Edward Stanton, Park Farm, Snettisham, Kings Lynn PE31 7NQ or email stanton@supanet.com. Applications must be returned to the same address by March 1.

