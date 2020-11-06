Aspiring young farmers can compete for £6,000 prize to help their business grow

The 2021 Chris Lewis Award has been launched in memory of inspirational Norfolk sheep farmer Chris Lewis, who died in 2007. Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2004

Enterprising young livestock farmers have a chance to win a business-boosting £6,000 from an awards scheme established in memory of an inspirational Norfolk stockman.

The 2019 Chris Lewis Award was won by Becky Dixon, pictured with Mr Lewis' widow Jane. Picture: Chris Hill The 2019 Chris Lewis Award was won by Becky Dixon, pictured with Mr Lewis' widow Jane. Picture: Chris Hill

The biennial Chris Lewis Award was launched following the death of its namesake in September 2007 – a respected farmer who was known for supporting young people. His special interest was in the livestock sector, particularly pedigree sheep breeding.

The 2021 prize is now open for applications from farmers who must be aged 30 years or under at the time of the application, and must have lived in Norfolk for the last five years.

The award aims to “help and encourage a young person in an agricultural pursuit”, by supporting a project for up to two years which can involve “any form of livestock production or an associated business of a practical nature”.

It was re-launched at this week’s online AGM for the Norfolk branch of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) where Christopher Deane, treasurer and secretary of award organisers the Norfolk Farmers Trust, said the 2021 prize had been increased from £5,000 to £6,000.

He described Mr Lewis as someone who “had a huge amount of time for the next generation of farming coming through, particularly in the livestock sector”.

The Chris Lewis Award prize will be paid to the winner in two instalments, with the first £3,000 presented on the announcement of the winner in May/June 2021, and the second £3,000 at the annual meeting of the Norfolk Farmers Trust in April 2022, at which time the winner is expected to give a progress report on their business. Applicants must also show how, by winning the award, they would also benefit other people in Norfolk.

Last year’s prize was awarded to 27-year-old shepherd Becky Dixon, from Ringstead in west Norfolk, to expand her sheep flock and her contracting business.

• Entries for the 2021 Chris Lewis Award must be returned by midnight on March 1, 2021. For more details or to obtain an application form, contact Edward Stanton, Park Farm, Snettisham, King’s Lynn, Norfolk PE31 7NG, or email stanton@supanet.com.