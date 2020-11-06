Search

Advanced search

Aspiring young farmers can compete for £6,000 prize to help their business grow

06 November, 2020 - 12:00
The 2021 Chris Lewis Award has been launched in memory of inspirational Norfolk sheep farmer Chris Lewis, who died in 2007. Picture: Ian Burt

The 2021 Chris Lewis Award has been launched in memory of inspirational Norfolk sheep farmer Chris Lewis, who died in 2007. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2004

Enterprising young livestock farmers have a chance to win a business-boosting £6,000 from an awards scheme established in memory of an inspirational Norfolk stockman.

The 2019 Chris Lewis Award was won by Becky Dixon, pictured with Mr Lewis' widow Jane. Picture: Chris HillThe 2019 Chris Lewis Award was won by Becky Dixon, pictured with Mr Lewis' widow Jane. Picture: Chris Hill

The biennial Chris Lewis Award was launched following the death of its namesake in September 2007 – a respected farmer who was known for supporting young people. His special interest was in the livestock sector, particularly pedigree sheep breeding.

The 2021 prize is now open for applications from farmers who must be aged 30 years or under at the time of the application, and must have lived in Norfolk for the last five years.

The award aims to “help and encourage a young person in an agricultural pursuit”, by supporting a project for up to two years which can involve “any form of livestock production or an associated business of a practical nature”.

It was re-launched at this week’s online AGM for the Norfolk branch of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) where Christopher Deane, treasurer and secretary of award organisers the Norfolk Farmers Trust, said the 2021 prize had been increased from £5,000 to £6,000.

He described Mr Lewis as someone who “had a huge amount of time for the next generation of farming coming through, particularly in the livestock sector”.

The Chris Lewis Award prize will be paid to the winner in two instalments, with the first £3,000 presented on the announcement of the winner in May/June 2021, and the second £3,000 at the annual meeting of the Norfolk Farmers Trust in April 2022, at which time the winner is expected to give a progress report on their business. Applicants must also show how, by winning the award, they would also benefit other people in Norfolk.

Last year’s prize was awarded to 27-year-old shepherd Becky Dixon, from Ringstead in west Norfolk, to expand her sheep flock and her contracting business.

• Entries for the 2021 Chris Lewis Award must be returned by midnight on March 1, 2021. For more details or to obtain an application form, contact Edward Stanton, Park Farm, Snettisham, King’s Lynn, Norfolk PE31 7NG, or email stanton@supanet.com.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

Council accused of ‘wasting’ £1m after building returned to owner following seven-year compulsory purchase battle

The former Cozy Carpets building, which has been returned to Nolan Guthrie. Photo: Terry Jermy

Parents accused of ‘blasé’ attitude during school drop-offs

Mel Fearns, headteacher at St George's Primary School in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Fascinating ‘forgotten’ pub goes up for sale for £130,000

The property when it was the Castle Tavern in 1912. Pic: By kind permission of Phil Gibbs via www.norfolkpubs.co.uk

WATCH: Who were the buskers outside Primark melting hearts with show tunes?

Classical duo Hayley Moss and Ben Lake sing at the Wymondham Wynterfest in 2018. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Can I go out on the Norfolk Broads during the second lockdown?

FLASHBACK: Broads Tours day boats ready to hire at Wroxham as lockdown is eased. Hiring boats is off limits under the second lockdown Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man admits murdering his wife at former mental health hospital site

Gemma Lynne Marjoram was stabbed to death in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I don’t think we are a team that can go there and sit, I don’t think that is in our DNA’ - Culverhouse ahead of FA Cup test

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse is plotting an FA Cup upset Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

Driver and passengers arrested after being stopped by police stinger

A car failed to stop for police on Lighthouse Lane in Hunstanton on Tuesday, November 3. Picture: Google

Mark Armstrong: Runners are well equipped to navigate another lockdown

Mark Armstrong on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong