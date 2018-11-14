Search

Colourful tractor convoy hauls in £1,582 for Norfolk charities

14 November, 2018 - 15:21
Scenes from the charity tractor run which toured east Norfolk towns and villages on November 4, 2018. Pictures: Angela Hudson-Jones.

Scenes from the charity tractor run which toured east Norfolk towns and villages on November 4, 2018. Pictures: Angela Hudson-Jones.

Angela Hudson-Jones

A fundraising tractor run which took 50 farm vehicles on a tour of east Norfolk towns and villages has hauled in £1,582 for two regional charities.

Scenes from the charity tractor run which toured east Norfolk towns and villages on November 4, 2018. Pictures: Angela Hudson-Jones.

The event on November 4 attracted a variety of machines ranging from small vintage tractors to modern hi-tech workhorses.

The convoy gathered at Pages Farm on Scratby Road before heading out through Hemsby, Martham, Repps, Potter Heigham, Sutton, Stalham, Catfield, Ludham, Clippesby, Billockby, Fleggburgh, Filby, annd Ormesby.

Donations were collected along the route, with the proceeds split equally between two Norfolk-based charities: Shine, which provides services and activities for children and young people with additional needs or disabilities and their families, and YANA (You Are Not Alone), which offers help and counselling for people in the farming industry who may be affected by stress and depression.

The tractor run was set up by farmer Philip Page, who thanked organisers, volunteers, supporters and people who donated equipment and refreshments for helping to create a “thoroughly enjoyable day”.

Scenes from the charity tractor run which toured east Norfolk towns and villages on November 4, 2018. Pictures: Angela Hudson-Jones.

“We would like to thank the people from local villages who kindly donated on route, and family and friends and the general public who turned out on the day and gave generously,” he added.

Scenes from the charity tractor run which toured east Norfolk towns and villages on November 4, 2018. Pictures: Angela Hudson-Jones.

Scenes from the charity tractor run which toured east Norfolk towns and villages on November 4, 2018. Pictures: Angela Hudson-Jones.

Scenes from the charity tractor run which toured east Norfolk towns and villages on November 4, 2018. Pictures: Angela Hudson-Jones.

Scenes from the charity tractor run which toured east Norfolk towns and villages on November 4, 2018. Pictures: Angela Hudson-Jones.

Scenes from the charity tractor run which toured east Norfolk towns and villages on November 4, 2018. Pictures: Angela Hudson-Jones.

Scenes from the charity tractor run which toured east Norfolk towns and villages on November 4, 2018. Pictures: Angela Hudson-Jones.

Scenes from the charity tractor run which toured east Norfolk towns and villages on November 4, 2018. Pictures: Angela Hudson-Jones.

Scenes from the charity tractor run which toured east Norfolk towns and villages on November 4, 2018. Pictures: Angela Hudson-Jones.

Scenes from the charity tractor run which toured east Norfolk towns and villages on November 4, 2018. Pictures: Angela Hudson-Jones.

Scenes from the charity tractor run which toured east Norfolk towns and villages on November 4, 2018. Pictures: Angela Hudson-Jones.

Scenes from the charity tractor run which toured east Norfolk towns and villages on November 4, 2018. Pictures: Angela Hudson-Jones.

Scenes from the charity tractor run which toured east Norfolk towns and villages on November 4, 2018. Pictures: Angela Hudson-Jones.

Scenes from the charity tractor run which toured east Norfolk towns and villages on November 4, 2018. Pictures: Angela Hudson-Jones.

Scenes from the charity tractor run which toured east Norfolk towns and villages on November 4, 2018. Pictures: Angela Hudson-Jones.

Scenes from the charity tractor run which toured east Norfolk towns and villages on November 4, 2018. Pictures: Angela Hudson-Jones.

Scenes from the charity tractor run which toured east Norfolk towns and villages on November 4, 2018. Pictures: Angela Hudson-Jones.

Scenes from the charity tractor run which toured east Norfolk towns and villages on November 4, 2018. Pictures: Angela Hudson-Jones.

