Search

Advanced search

Major agricultural showcase set to return as online exhibition

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:35 05 June 2020

The 2020 Cereals Event will take place online as 'Cereals Live' after the planned show in Cambridgeshire was cancelled due to coronavirus. Picture: Chris Hill

The 2020 Cereals Event will take place online as 'Cereals Live' after the planned show in Cambridgeshire was cancelled due to coronavirus. Picture: Chris Hill

Chris Hill

A major technical showcase for the region’s arable industry will take place online next week after being reimagined as a virtual event during the coronavirus lockdown.

The 2020 Cereals Event will take place online as 'Cereals Live' after the planned show in Cambridgeshire was cancelled due to coronavirus. Picture: Chris HillThe 2020 Cereals Event will take place online as 'Cereals Live' after the planned show in Cambridgeshire was cancelled due to coronavirus. Picture: Chris Hill

The Cereals event, a major occasion in East Anglia’s agricultural calendar, was expecting to attract thousands of farmers and rural professionals to Chrishall Grange in Cambridgeshire on June 10 and 11.

But following the cancellation of the physical exhibition, it will now take place as Cereals Live – giving farmers the chance to explore plant breeding, agri-tech and crop health innovations, along with the latest machinery and precision farming technologies, from their offices or living rooms.

The show’s complete two-day seminar programme will also be available online, including a live “Q and A” function for visitors, with headline speakers including Defra secretary Victoria Prentis and National Farmers’ Union president Minette Batters discussing the impact of coronavirus and Brexit on the industry.

Event director Alli McEntyre said: “This is the first time the event has been hosted online, but we are delivering as much of the physical event as possible on this new platform, so there will be plenty of content for farmers and growers to explore.

“We have secured high profile speakers with tremendous knowledge and experience, so there will be plenty of opportunity for visitors to explore new avenues for business development.”

Show visitors will be able to chat with exhibitors through an interactive map, and there will be videos to bring machinery demonstrations to life, including new developments in robotics, drones, soil scanning and weeding.

READ MORE: Driest May on record sparks farming fears for rain-starved crops

Those interested in the latest crop varieties will be able to explore exhibitor plots through online videos, including the original NIAB (National Institute of Agricultural Botany) and Bayer plots at the Cambridgeshire event site.

NIAB will also be running its Soil Pit online and giving crop protection and nutrition advice, while discussing the latest research in soil and crop management, weeds and disease.

NIAB technical director Bill Clark said: “Our untreated variety demo plots are always a top attraction at Cereals, giving growers a head start on their variety selection for next season, with differences in disease resistance and performance between the varieties clearly evident. But we don’t want growers to miss out in any way this year. So, our wheat and oilseed rape variety specialists Clare Leaman and Colin Peters will be going onto site, taking viewers by video through the plots as if they were there with them.”

Although farmers won’t be able to stand alongside the demonstration ring in person, the Syngenta Sprays and Sprayers Arena can still be accessed online, and the Farm Sprayer Operator of the Year competition will also go ahead, judged remotely using video conferencing technology. The six finalists include Steven Keal from Thelveton Farms at Diss.

• Cereals Live 2020 will be held online on June 10-11. For more information and to register visit The Cereals Event website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

‘Appalling’: Outrage as Black Lives Matter graffiti is painted over

A graffiti mural in solidarity with Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd in the US has been painted over in the Pottergate underpass. PIC: Peter Walsh

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Don’t judge Darren Huckerby’s family - it could happen to any parent

Ben Huckerby. Parents should have nothing but sympathy for his family, says Steve Downes Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Town centre store confirms closure after months of speculation

London Road North, in Lowestoft, on June 3, 2020. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Most Read

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We are truly devastated’: Restaurant will not reopen after lockdown

Coast to Coast at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich will not reopen after lockdown. Picture: Archant

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

‘Terrible misunderstanding’ led to Black Lives Matter mural being painted over

A graffiti mural in solidarity with Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd in the US has been painted over in the Pottergate underpass. PIC: Peter Walsh

Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! on verge of collapse because of coronavirus

Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! say they could collapse unless they can reopen soon. Pic: Archant

Town centre store confirms closure after months of speculation

London Road North, in Lowestoft, on June 3, 2020. PHOTO: Reece Hanson
Drive 24