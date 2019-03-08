Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Long-serving stewards retire from Aylsham Show - prompting an urgent appeal for new blood

PUBLISHED: 12:19 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:19 27 August 2019

Roger Long is retiring after 20 years as head cattle steward at the Aylsham Show. He is pictured with his wife Yvonne (left), daughter Sarah Haire (right) and granddaughter Charlotte. Picture: Chris Hill

Roger Long is retiring after 20 years as head cattle steward at the Aylsham Show. He is pictured with his wife Yvonne (left), daughter Sarah Haire (right) and granddaughter Charlotte. Picture: Chris Hill

Archant

Some of the Aylsham Show's most loyal stalwarts are stepping down after 20 years of marshalling the livestock contests - prompting an appeal for the next generation of volunteers to step forward.

Roger Long is retiring after two decades as the show's head cattle steward, along with his wife Yvonne who has worked alongside him as assistant head steward.

Following a record beef cattle entry at Bank Holiday Monday's sun-drenched Aylsham Show, he said the time was right to focus on other farming and family priorities, including taking part in the livestock contests rather than officiating.

Mr Long, a cattle dealer based in Scarning, near Dereham, said: "We have been coming to this event for 40 years and we have done 20 fantastic years as stewards, which we have enjoyed immensely.

"But there is a lot to do. Yvonne does a hell of a lot, and Sarah [their daughter Sarah Haire] does a lot on the computer side.

"We feel the time has come. We have had one or two lows and a hell of a lot of highs, and made a tremendous amount of friends.

You may also want to watch:

"We have got a record number of beef cattle here today [Monday] and so I feel we can go out on a bit of a high. We will still be here to help and advise, but we have other responsibilities. Sarah has got her own Herefords and Yvonne has her own Belted Galloways which she would like to show here.

READ MORE: Cattle handler, 21, shaves her head for cancer charity at Aylsham Show

"It is still a marvellous show. When you look down across all these animals it gives you that glow factor."

Rob Norman, the show's agricultural coordinator, said with long-serving sheep stewards Gareth and Jo Daniels also standing down this year, the challenge is now on to find a younger generation of volunteers to drive the show forward in future.

The 30-year-old agronomist said: "The Aylsham Show is all about Norfolk agriculture, and we need the right people with fresh ideas to come on board who are keen to promote Norfolk livestock - and someone with a bit of youth about them would be a benefit.

"It would be good to have some experience as well, but a lot of people of my age have been showing since they were 12 years old, so they have got 18 years under their belt. If we can get someone interested who is younger, with the same commitment and longevity that Roger, Yvonne, Gareth and Jo have shown, then it would give some continuity to the show going forward.

"We have got the head stewards in our two main livestock showing sections standing down, and at the moment there is no-one to take it on. That is a bit of a concern, but showing is bred into you so I would like to think someone is out there who is keen to volunteer for such a great show."

- Anyone interested in the volunteer vacancies should contact Rob Norman on agriculture@theaylshamshow.co.uk.

Most Read

Late night explosion ‘lights up’ Norwich sky

An explosion happened at the old Colman's Mustard factory on Monday night. Picture: PA Images

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb reveals he will not fight another election

Norman Lamb at his home in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Teenager left with broken leg after crash between moped and car

Norwich Road was closed in Hethersett following a crash between two mopeds and a car. Photo: Google

Most Read

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Popular restaurant to close after four years

Ad feature.. Shish, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after collision

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a van near Diss Station Credit: Marc Betts

Historic pub to go up for auction after search for buyer fails

The Buck Inn at Thorpe St Andrew which is closed and up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Late night explosion ‘lights up’ Norwich sky

An explosion happened at the old Colman's Mustard factory on Monday night. Picture: PA Images

Teenager left with broken leg after crash between moped and car

Norwich Road was closed in Hethersett following a crash between two mopeds and a car. Photo: Google

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Bookings pour in for Norfolk hotel after it features on national TV

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Family home could be converted into home for people with learning disabilities

The bungalow on The Rosery in Mulbarton could be converted into a care home for people with learning disabilities. Photo: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists