How could ‘B-Lines’ help Norfolk’s bees?

PUBLISHED: 15:03 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 11 March 2019

A talk by insect conservation charity Buglife will explain how 'B-Lines' could help protect Norfolk's bees and pollinators. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

The plight of bees and other pollinators – and how people can help protect them – will be discussed in Norfolk this week by a major insect conversation charity.

Paul Hetherington, director of fundraising and communications at Buglife, will be joining the South Yare Wildlife Group (SYWG) for the event on March 14 at Poringland Community Centre.

He will explain the value of pollinators to Norfolk’s farmed landscape, and the importance of insect corridors – known as B-Lines – to reverse the alarming decline in their numbers since the 1930s as their flower-rich grassland habitats were lost.

B-Lines act as wildflower-rich pathways for insects to travel across the countryside, linking different areas together to create a network that will help to provide new habitats. One such project along the River Chet is gathering support from conservation groups and parish councils.

Dan Hoare, chairman of the South Yare Wildlife Group, said the forthcoming event is especially important after a recent scientific review, published in the journal Biological Conservation, which warned that 40pc of insect species are at risk of becoming extinct in a few decades.

READ MORE: Farming must change to avert a ‘catastrophic collapse’ of insect life, says study

“We are delighted to welcome Paul to our evening talk and are looking forward to learning more about how we can improve the alarming state of our pollinator populations right here in Norfolk,” he said.

“You don’t need to be a wildlife expert to enjoy the talk and Paul will be sharing ways on how you can get involved to have a positive contribution towards saving our bees and other insects.”

• The talk takes place from 7.30pm to 9pm on Thursday March 14 at Poringland Community Centre. Entry costs £2 for non-members, but is free for under-16s and SYWG members. No booking is required.

