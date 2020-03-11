Video

Budget 2020: Farmers will be exempt from red diesel 'pollution tax'

Farmers have been made exempt from the abolishment of the fuel tax subsidy for red diesel in chancellor Rishi Sunak's 2020 Budget. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Farmers are celebrating a major Budget boost after the chancellor spared their industry from the scrapping of tax relief on red diesel.

Nick Deane of Bure Farm Services is the Norfolk branch chairman of the National Farmers' Union (NFU). Picture: Chris Hill. Nick Deane of Bure Farm Services is the Norfolk branch chairman of the National Farmers' Union (NFU). Picture: Chris Hill.

Before Rishi Sunak's debut speech, fears had been raised that his expected cut to the fuel subsidy for registered off-road vehicles and agricultural machinery could drive up farm fuel costs by almost 50pc.

The National Farmers' Union (NFU) said the move could add to agriculture's financial pressures at a time when the industry is also preparing to lose its EU's subsidy payments, which are due to be phased out after Brexit.

The subsidy, described by Mr Sunak as a '£2.4bn tax break for pollution' will be abolished for most sectors in two years.

But, having heard industry representations, the chancellor said farmers and fishermen will retain the 11.1p/litre duty rate for red diesel, while industries including construction will be charged the full fuel tax of 57.7p/litre.

Farming leaders in East Anglia welcomed the concession from the government's over-arching green policy drive to enforce 'taxes on pollution'.

Nick Deane, who farms at Hoveton, and is the chairman of the Norfolk branch of the NFU said: 'The red diesel concession makes complete sense and we welcome the fact that the chancellor recognises the unique significance of agriculture and food production.'

Rachel Carrington, East Anglia regional director for the NFU said: 'It is welcome news. There are no viable green alternatives [to red diesel], and unlike other industries we cannot just pass the extra costs on, as the food chain is a more complicated structure. We cannot just make food more expensive because fuel is more expensive.'

The Budget also announced new measures to support carbon capture in the countryside, including a £640m new 'nature for climate fund' aiming to plant 30,000ha of woodlands and restore 35,000 hectares of peatland in the next five years.

There was also investment for rural infrastructure, including £510m in the shared rural mobile phone network so 4G coverage will reach 95pc of the country in the next five years, and £5bn to get gigabit-capable broadband into the hardest-to-reach places.

Mr Deane added: 'It is also good to hear the recognition for 4G and rural broadband networks. We have to say that we hope it delivers better than the previous attempts to do that.

'It is all very well reaching 95pc, but the 5pc will be the rural community and farmers who desperately need it. We need to get broadband to everybody, not just the 95pc.'