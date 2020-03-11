Search

Advanced search

Video

Budget 2020: Farmers will be exempt from red diesel 'pollution tax'

PUBLISHED: 14:43 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:50 11 March 2020

Farmers have been made exempt from the abolishment of the fuel tax subsidy for red diesel in chancellor Rishi Sunak's 2020 Budget. Picture: Ian Burt

Farmers have been made exempt from the abolishment of the fuel tax subsidy for red diesel in chancellor Rishi Sunak's 2020 Budget. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Farmers are celebrating a major Budget boost after the chancellor spared their industry from the scrapping of tax relief on red diesel.

Nick Deane of Bure Farm Services is the Norfolk branch chairman of the National Farmers' Union (NFU). Picture: Chris Hill.Nick Deane of Bure Farm Services is the Norfolk branch chairman of the National Farmers' Union (NFU). Picture: Chris Hill.

Before Rishi Sunak's debut speech, fears had been raised that his expected cut to the fuel subsidy for registered off-road vehicles and agricultural machinery could drive up farm fuel costs by almost 50pc.

The National Farmers' Union (NFU) said the move could add to agriculture's financial pressures at a time when the industry is also preparing to lose its EU's subsidy payments, which are due to be phased out after Brexit.

The subsidy, described by Mr Sunak as a '£2.4bn tax break for pollution' will be abolished for most sectors in two years.

But, having heard industry representations, the chancellor said farmers and fishermen will retain the 11.1p/litre duty rate for red diesel, while industries including construction will be charged the full fuel tax of 57.7p/litre.

Farming leaders in East Anglia welcomed the concession from the government's over-arching green policy drive to enforce 'taxes on pollution'.

Nick Deane, who farms at Hoveton, and is the chairman of the Norfolk branch of the NFU said: 'The red diesel concession makes complete sense and we welcome the fact that the chancellor recognises the unique significance of agriculture and food production.'

READ MORE: Budget 2020: Chancellor sets out coronavirus measures but what does it mean for Norfolk?

Rachel Carrington, East Anglia regional director for the NFU said: 'It is welcome news. There are no viable green alternatives [to red diesel], and unlike other industries we cannot just pass the extra costs on, as the food chain is a more complicated structure. We cannot just make food more expensive because fuel is more expensive.'

The Budget also announced new measures to support carbon capture in the countryside, including a £640m new 'nature for climate fund' aiming to plant 30,000ha of woodlands and restore 35,000 hectares of peatland in the next five years.

There was also investment for rural infrastructure, including £510m in the shared rural mobile phone network so 4G coverage will reach 95pc of the country in the next five years, and £5bn to get gigabit-capable broadband into the hardest-to-reach places.

Mr Deane added: 'It is also good to hear the recognition for 4G and rural broadband networks. We have to say that we hope it delivers better than the previous attempts to do that.

'It is all very well reaching 95pc, but the 5pc will be the rural community and farmers who desperately need it. We need to get broadband to everybody, not just the 95pc.'

Most Read

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Crash blocks part of A47

There has been a crash on the A47. Picture: Google

Final farewells to Caroline Flack at private funeral

Caroline Flack. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Family puts popular snooker and pool club up for sale

Diss Cue Club, on Sawmills Road, has been put up for sale. Picture: Fenn Wright

‘It was like the apocalypse’: woman with brain tumour warns over paracetamol panic-buying

Kerri Parker, who has an incurable brain tumour, has spoken out after not being able to buy items from shops due to stockpiling following the outbreak of coronavirus. Picture Kerri Parker/Lisa Cullender

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Second man dies after A47 crash

A photo from the scene of a crash on the A47 at Little Fransham. Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three adults and two children injured after head-on crash on A47

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the A47 Acle Straight. Four people, including two children, remain in hospital Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Female busker left ‘distressed and intimidated’ after man kicks violin case

A busker has been left intimidated after an incident outside of Jarrold's on London Street in Norwich. Picture: Archant

City centre shopping street to be dug up in last phase of £2.75m changes

Part of London Street will be dug up to be re-paved. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Final farewells to Caroline Flack at private funeral

Caroline Flack. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Historic town hall could get £3.5m makeover

Lowestoft town hall on the High Street. Picture: Mick Howes
Drive 24