Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Which of East Anglia's birds are the winners and losers from climate change?

PUBLISHED: 11:26 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 05 September 2019

The goldcrest is one bird species whose populations have grown due to climate change, says a new BTO report. Picture: Iwitness24 / Jon Gibson

The goldcrest is one bird species whose populations have grown due to climate change, says a new BTO report. Picture: Iwitness24 / Jon Gibson

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Climate change is affecting more than a third of our breeding bird populations, according to new research - with more winners than losers emerging from the warmer winters.

The corn bunting is one bird species whose populations have grown due to climate change, says a new BTO report. Picture: Iwitness24 / John RichardsonThe corn bunting is one bird species whose populations have grown due to climate change, says a new BTO report. Picture: Iwitness24 / John Richardson

The study by the Thetford-based British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) and government conservation agency Natural England looks at data collected from 50 years of "citizen science" surveys.

Of the 68 species monitored between 1966 and 2015, the report says 24 showed evidence that changes in their population were linked to temperature or rainfall - leading to notable increases in some and declines in a few.

The study says 13 species including corn buntings, goldcrests and long-tailed tits saw a boost in their populations of at least 10pc as a result of changing climatic conditions, such as warmer winter temperatures.

But three species - cuckoo, little owls and reed warblers - saw numbers fall by at least 10pc as a result of climate change.

The long-tailed tit is one bird species whose populations have grown due to climate change, says a new BTO report. Picture: Georgina Brown.The long-tailed tit is one bird species whose populations have grown due to climate change, says a new BTO report. Picture: Georgina Brown.

Although acknowledging climate change is "widely regarded as a major threat to the functioning of natural systems" such as the timing of breeding and migration, the paper published in the journal Bird Study says warmer winter temperatures have a positive effect on population growth for some resident species, probably by improving survival rates over the winter.

And some species which have seen long-term population declines, but which prefer warmer conditions - such as farmland birds including the corn bunting and grey partridge - may have seen less significant falls than they would have done without climate change, the study suggests.

The data used in the study comes from the BTO common bird census and from the breeding bird survey run by the BTO, Joint Nature Conservation Committee and the RSPB, whose fieldwork is conducted by volunteers. This was compared with changes in the climate in terms of seasonal temperatures and rainfall.

James Pearce-Higgins, director of science at the BTO and the paper's lead author, said: "Given the changeable British weather, it can be difficult for us to see the long-term impacts of climate change, but by monitoring bird populations we can track impacts upon the natural environment.

The cuckoo is one bird species whose populations have declined due to climate change, says a new BTO report. Picture: BTOThe cuckoo is one bird species whose populations have declined due to climate change, says a new BTO report. Picture: BTO

"Thanks to the efforts of our volunteer bird surveyors who have been counting birds in England for over 50 years, we can show that climate change is already affecting about one-third of breeding bird populations monitored.

"While some of these impacts have resulted in population increases, as harsh winters which naturally limit the populations of some resident species have become less common through time, there are also species which appear to have declined too."

The little owl is one bird species whose populations have declined due to climate change, says a new BTO report. Picture: Iwitness24 / Nick AppletonThe little owl is one bird species whose populations have declined due to climate change, says a new BTO report. Picture: Iwitness24 / Nick Appleton

The reed warbler is one bird species whose populations have declined due to climate change, says a new BTO report. Picture: Iwitness24 / David BrookerThe reed warbler is one bird species whose populations have declined due to climate change, says a new BTO report. Picture: Iwitness24 / David Brooker

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Village inn is Norfolk’s dining pub of the year

Roses growing up the walls of the 500-year-old Rosse and Crown, at Snettisham Picture: Submitted by the Rose and Crown

Take a look inside the first M&S bar opened in Norwich

The M&S team behind the bar before the big M&S bar launch in Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Air ambulance called to car crash which has closed road

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A1122. Picture: Google Maps

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

More lodges could be installed at holiday park which overcame controversy

Yaxham Waters has submitted an application which could see more lodges installed at its holiday park. Picture: Yaxham Waters

Deliveroo reveals Norwich’s most popular takeaways

Deliveroo motorbike riders in Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Take a look inside the first M&S bar opened in Norwich

The M&S team behind the bar before the big M&S bar launch in Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Village inn is Norfolk’s dining pub of the year

Roses growing up the walls of the 500-year-old Rosse and Crown, at Snettisham Picture: Submitted by the Rose and Crown

Melissa Rudd: West Ham winger showed Canaries what we’re missing

Felipe Anderson was a constant thorn in the side of Norwich City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists