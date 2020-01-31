Machine logistics among the key topics at farming seminar

Search

31 January, 2020 - 16:49
Carl Pitelen of farm machinery firm Ben Burgess will be one of the speakers at the Brown and Co spring seminars. Pictrure: Chris Hill

A series of spring seminars will give Norfolk farmers the chance to hear from experts on topics including the impacts of Brexit, succession, diversification, joint ventures and environmental schemes.

Rural agency Brown and Co is hosting the events at Wymondham Rugby Club on Wednesday February 5, Holt Rugby Club on Thursday February 6 and The Ffolkes in King's Lynn on Tuesday February 11.

The guest speaker at Wymondham and Holt is Carl Pitelen from Ben Burgess FarmSight, who will discuss the machinery firm's range of intelligent technologies, and explain why machine logistics are becoming more important than ever as fleets grow, with optimisation and training at the forefront of making sure equipment is running at its full potential.

James Morgan, director of Morgan Trusts and Tax Planning, will join the King's Lynn seminar to update on current issues and potential pitfalls in capital taxation in the context of land ownership and rural business.

- To book a place contact marketing@brown-co.com.

