Search

Advanced search

Older farmers urged to assess their readiness for Brexit changes

PUBLISHED: 14:53 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:53 23 July 2020

Brown and Co is offering free 'resilience audits' as part of a Defra pilot scheme to help older farmers prepare for Brexit changes. Picture: Ian Burt

Brown and Co is offering free 'resilience audits' as part of a Defra pilot scheme to help older farmers prepare for Brexit changes. Picture: Ian Burt

East Anglian farmers over the age of 55 are being asked to join a government-backed pilot project to assess how prepared their businesses are for the major changes being brought about by Brexit.

Rural agency Brown and Co is working with Defra to offer free “resilience audits” aimed at helping older farmers gauge their readiness for impending changes including the phasing out of EU subsidies distributed through the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS), which are to be replaced by a new system of environmental payments.

While this transition will bring challenges, farmers are being told that opportunities could emerge to generate new income streams, to make fundamental changes to their businesses, or even to decide to exit the sector altogether.

The resilience audit will kick off a six-month programme aiming to identify particular challenges for the over-55s, and gather information which all participants can use to understand the implications of future changes, and how to plan for them. It will also generate real-life case studies to enable farmers to benchmark their business.

Andrew Spinks, an agricultural business consultant in the Norwich office of Brown and Co, said: “Defra has identified a number of groups who could be challenged by these changes, and older farmers is one of them.

“The older age group could potentially find it trickier to adjust. They can be quite traditional in their approach to farming, and in the 1970s and 1980s when they started out they would have been really focused on production and ‘ploughing up to the hedgerow’ was the mentality.

“Now the BPS is going and the money will go back into environmental schemes, and we don’t know an awful lot about that scheme at the moment, but there is going to be help for moving on, or out of the industry. We’re also thinking about things like succession and farm sales.

“At the moment we are looking for 400 farmers aged 55 and over. The first step will be a short questionnaire, followed by a resilience audit to provoke some thought about their business and how much of their profit is BPS money.

“We will select some of those for a more intensive study of their business to produce case studies and information which will be fed back to all the original participants.

“Some of this information will be going back to Defra in an anonymised format, so this is an opportunity to feed back your thoughts to government on how your farm business is going to be affected.”

• The process is free of charge and any details given will be anonymous. Farmers wishing to take part should contact their nearest Brown and Co office.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Dentist allowed to keep working on patients - despite 30 complaints

The dentist appeared before a the General Dental Council after patients raised concerns. Photo: PA

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Gone in 15 seconds, but couple landed with £160 parking charge

Paula Gundry and husband Craig Knights who have ignored demands from NPE to pay £160 for a 15-second stop at Sentinel House in Norwich. Photo: Paula Gundry Interiors

Pay for a TV licence – or ditch the BBC and watch another channel instead

James suggests we should all pay for a TV licence, or simply ignore the BBC channels and watch something else

Cause of Holt supermarket blaze found

Jonathan Wilby, group manager, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, at the remaining shell of Budgens of Holt after the fire. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

Gone in 15 seconds, but couple landed with £160 parking charge

Paula Gundry and husband Craig Knights who have ignored demands from NPE to pay £160 for a 15-second stop at Sentinel House in Norwich. Photo: Paula Gundry Interiors

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Man and woman found dead after police force way into home

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston-on-Sea, on Tuesday evening. Picture: Google

13 of the best beer gardens in Norfolk

There are plenty of brilliant beer gardens in Norfolk to visit this summer. Pictured is the Acle Bridge Inn. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cause of Holt supermarket blaze found

Jonathan Wilby, group manager, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, at the remaining shell of Budgens of Holt after the fire. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dentist allowed to keep working on patients - despite 30 complaints

The dentist appeared before a the General Dental Council after patients raised concerns. Photo: PA

Owner of Norwich burger restaurant throws away the menus

Annie Serruys, who runs Harry's in Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich and her father, Andre Serruys. Pic: Archant

Old hospital site cleared ready for new development

South Norfolk Developments have cleared the site of the former hospital in Thetford, on Earls Street. Before new houses can be built, archaeologists including Gary Trimble (right), project manager from Witham Archaeology, have been searching for artefacts and medieval builds. Photo: Emily Thomson

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton