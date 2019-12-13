Search

Advanced search

Should Norfolk farmers consider buying land in Romania?

PUBLISHED: 14:50 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:50 13 December 2019

Romania could hold untapped investment potential for East Anglian farmers, says Brown and Co. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Romania could hold untapped investment potential for East Anglian farmers, says Brown and Co. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Janoka82

With farmland expensive and in short supply close to home, East Anglian farmers are being encouraged to explore investment opportunities further afield in Romania.

Brown and Co, a rural agency with offices across Norfolk as well as in eastern Europe, has outlined the potential of buying land in the country whose economy grew by an estimated 4.1pc in 2019, and where low prices for land are on the rise.

It says values have increased in Ialomita County near Bucharest by an average of 16pc between 2014 and 2019, with the largest parcels of land growing at 23pc per year during that period.

Adam Oliver, partner in the firm's office base in Romania, said the country had the potential to mirror the strong growth of the agricultural land market in Poland during the last decade.

The company is organising a four-day fact-finding tour to Romania in Spring 2020 to give potential investors some background and practical experience relating to agri-business and land investments.

Mr Oliver said: "The Romania land market continues to develop from a very low starting point. The country is now the leading exporter of wheat and maize from all EU countries.

"Productivity gains in terms of improved seed, fertiliser and crop protection plus improvements in management and access to capital are all driving returns.

"As the market develops, variability increases, both between regions and between parcel sizes and soil quality. Small, fragmented parcels have increased at 6pc per annum since 2014, larger parcel sizes have increased at 23pc per annum since 2014. The average is 16pc annual growth since 2014.

"It is also perhaps interesting to note that the average land price (Euro 5,331) is where Poland's land market was in 2008. Poland's current land price (subject to quality) is Euro 10,913-13,476 per hectare. Whilst clearly there are a number of differences between the markets - subject to political stability and economic development - Romania presents an interesting opportunity for properly researched and managed investments."

The investment tour will visit three large farming businesses, and aims to provide an insight into Romania's variety of agriculture, how it has developed and what the current market has to offer.

- For further information contact Adam Oliver on a.oliver@brown-co.pl or call (+48) 606 418 284.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Norfolk and Waveney General Election 2019 LIVE: All the updates as Britain decides

Norfolk and Waveney live general election 2019 blog. Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson and Jo Swinson are battling it out to be the next PM. Pictures: PA

Service station targeted in cashpoint raid

The Esso service station on the A10 south of King's Lynn has ben sealed off by police investigaing a cashpoint raid Picture: Chris Bishop

Man taken to hospital after being found ‘slumped in pool of blood’

Paramedics attend to a man near St Gregory's Alley as members of the pulic assist. Picture: Ian G

Blue tide sweeps North Norfolk as Conservatives take seat

Conservative Duncan Baker celebrates becoming the new MP for North Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Service station targeted in cashpoint raid

The Esso service station on the A10 south of King's Lynn has ben sealed off by police investigaing a cashpoint raid Picture: Chris Bishop

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Trip to ‘team of the moment’ Leicester comes too soon for City captain Hanley

Grant Hanley is back in full training for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Woman arrested following earlier crash on rural road

Emergency services are on scene at an accident on the B1145 junction with Castle Acre Road near Great Massingham. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

Caroline Flack charged with assault

Caroline Flack has been charged with assault by beating. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists