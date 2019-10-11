Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

Sugar factory 'as old as the Titanic' gets a £6.8m upgrade

11 October, 2019 - 06:47
British Sugar has invested £6.8m in its Cantley factory to upgrade its production of Limex, a soil-conditioning by-product of the sugar-making process. Picture: Angela Sharpe

British Sugar has invested £6.8m in its Cantley factory to upgrade its production of Limex, a soil-conditioning by-product of the sugar-making process. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Angela Sharpe Photography 2018

A long-awaited £6.8m upgrade for a century-old Norfolk sugar factory proves it still has a vital role at the forefront of modern food production, said company bosses.

British Sugar has invested £6.8m in its Cantley factory to upgrade its production of Limex, a soil-conditioning by-product of the sugar-making process. Pictured are agriculture business manager Richard Cogman (right) and LimeX sales manager Glen Carlisle in a beet field in front of Cantley sugar factory. Picture: Angela SharpeBritish Sugar has invested £6.8m in its Cantley factory to upgrade its production of Limex, a soil-conditioning by-product of the sugar-making process. Pictured are agriculture business manager Richard Cogman (right) and LimeX sales manager Glen Carlisle in a beet field in front of Cantley sugar factory. Picture: Angela Sharpe

The processing plant at Cantley, next to the River Yare, has been turning East Anglia's beet into sugar since 1912 - the same year the Titanic sank.

But it also produces a valuable by-product which can be re-used by beet growers to condition their soil.

Milk of lime is used during a key part of the sugar refining process, leaving behind a fine calcium carbonate precipitate containing valuable quantities of phosphate, magnesium and sulphate - which can be used on farms to optimise soil nutrient uptake, correct pH imbalances and maximise crop yield.

The factory has been supplying this back to farmers since 1912 - originally called sugar factory lime, but more recently re-branded as Limex45.

But when this year's sugar campaign began earlier this month, the £6.8m new plant started producing LimeX70 - a drier, more concentrated and more easily spreadable version of the product.

You may also want to watch:

The upgrade brings Cantley in line with British Sugar's three other sites at Wissington in west Norfolk, Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, and Newark in Nottinghamshire.

And the installation follows a £2m investment in one of Cantley's boiler houses, to correct some of last year's reliability issues.

Richard Cogman, British Sugar's agriculture business manager at Cantley, said although some of the original steelwork at the ageing factory is as "old as the Titanic", the continued investment was an indication of the site's enduring value at the heart of East Anglia's sugar industry.

"It is great to see," he said. "The investment at Cantley by our parent company ABF is a demonstration of the confidence we have in the long-term future of the site, and the people who operate it.

"By moving to the new pressing facility we can remove more moisture, with around 70pc dry substance offering customers a more concentrated product that is easier to store and apply evenly.

"It's not just sugar beet growers who benefit: sub-optimal pH impacts on many other crops, like cereals and oilseeds, as well as field brassicas and root crops such as carrots and potatoes. Then there is the vast grassland and forage sector where pH and calcium nutrition is equally as important, supporting herd and flock health through yield and quality of feedstock."

MORE: Watch how Norfolk beet is turned into sugar at British Sugar's factory at Cantley

LimeX sales manager Glenn Carlisle added: "Another key benefit of LimeX70 is it's suitability for backloading - meaning that returning lorries during the campaign can take the opportunity to return to farm with LimeX70 to keep costs and environmental impact to a minimum."

The Cantley sugar factory is expected to produce around 300 tonnes LimeX70 per day during the current campaign.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Routes revealed for two more cable trenches across countryside for wind farms

Map showing the area being looked at for cable corridors for the expansion to Dudgeon and Sheringham Shoal wind farms. Image: Equinor/Royal HaskoningDHV

Man in 30s dies following serious crash with tractor

A man in his 30s has died following a collision with a tractor in Outwell near Wisbech Picture; IAN CARTER

‘I feel like a new woman’ - Slimmer sheds 13 stone and drops 10 dress sizes

Rebekah Bowditch, who has lost 13st at her local Slimming World group. PHOTO: Slimming World

Revealed: Where thousands of new homes could be built, transforming every area of Norfolk

More than 650 homes could be built on The Deal Ground in Norwich. Pic: Archant Library.

Iconic former Norwich hotel to be back in action with new rooftop terrace

Plans to bring an iconic former Norwich hotel back into use have been approved by councillors. Photo: The Norwich Society

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in 30s dies following serious crash with tractor

A man in his 30s has died following a collision with a tractor in Outwell near Wisbech Picture; IAN CARTER

Revealed: Where thousands of new homes could be built, transforming every area of Norfolk

More than 650 homes could be built on The Deal Ground in Norwich. Pic: Archant Library.

Sugar factory ‘as old as the Titanic’ gets a £6.8m upgrade

British Sugar has invested £6.8m in its Cantley factory to upgrade its production of Limex, a soil-conditioning by-product of the sugar-making process. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Autism Service Norfolk told to improve “damning” waiting times of more than a year

Norfolk County Council at County Hall in Norwich

WEIRD NORFOLK PODCAST - episode 45: An interview with Ivan Bunn, former member of the Borderline Science Investigation Group

Six members of the Lowestoft Borderline Science Investigation Group spent the night at a former public house in Magdalen Street, Norwich. Date: 28 Aug 1972
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists