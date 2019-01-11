Search

Advanced search

British Sugar apologises to beet growers after boiler breakdown at Cantley factory

11 January, 2019 - 15:53
The British Sugar factory at Cantley. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The British Sugar factory at Cantley. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

British Sugar has apologised to growers and hauliers after a breakdown at the company’s historic Norfolk factory has disrupted beet deliveries at the height of the 2018/19 campaign.

The sugar factory at Cantley, built in 1912 alongside the River Yare, was accepting reduced deliveries while the faulty boiler was fixed, said British Sugar – but it expects the factory to be back at full operating capacity this weekend.

A British Sugar spokesman said: “We have some repairs to make on one of our boilers at our Cantley factory, which means we have reduced the number of sugar beet deliveries we’re accepting for a couple of days.

“The repairs are making good progress and we plan to bring the factory back to full operations over the weekend. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused to our growers and hauliers.”

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Crash blackspot to be made safer thanks to new £1.2m roundabout

The B1146 at the Hempton Road junction. Pic: Google Maps.

Four armed attacks in Norfolk in just 14 hours

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

TEAM NEWS: Massive injury boost for Canaries ahead of West Brom test

Emi Buendia is back in the mix ahead of schedule following his ankle injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Safeguarding concerns raised over hotel which could become rehab centre

The Hare and Barrel hotel in Watton which could become an rehabilitation centre for recovering addicts. Picture: Google

Ex-Norwich City star hits out at radio host’s ‘archaic’ comments over Andy Murray

Britain's Andy Murray wipes tears from his face during a press conference at the Australian Open. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists