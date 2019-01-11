British Sugar apologises to beet growers after boiler breakdown at Cantley factory

The British Sugar factory at Cantley. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

British Sugar has apologised to growers and hauliers after a breakdown at the company’s historic Norfolk factory has disrupted beet deliveries at the height of the 2018/19 campaign.

The sugar factory at Cantley, built in 1912 alongside the River Yare, was accepting reduced deliveries while the faulty boiler was fixed, said British Sugar – but it expects the factory to be back at full operating capacity this weekend.

A British Sugar spokesman said: “We have some repairs to make on one of our boilers at our Cantley factory, which means we have reduced the number of sugar beet deliveries we’re accepting for a couple of days.

“The repairs are making good progress and we plan to bring the factory back to full operations over the weekend. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused to our growers and hauliers.”