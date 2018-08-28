New veterinary centre set to open at Snetterton Business Park
PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:17 02 December 2018
A new independent veterinary practice is due to open its doors at Snetterton Business Park for farmers and horse owners in Breckland.
The Breckland Veterinary Centre, due to open on Monday, is a branch of the Westover Veterinary Centre, which is based in North Walsham and Hainford.
Its managers said the affiliation to a larger practice will enable vets to offer services including state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment, while providing a drug store and space to analyse blood samples.
The team includes George Lindley, who has joined from a farm practice in Devon and Alaina Tessier, who previously worked in a university hospital in New Zealand, on the equine side.
Director Tom Hume, who has been working with the farm animals and horses in Norfolk since 2005, said: “90pc of what we do is done on the farm’s premises, so we are increasingly trying to make ourselves mobile, with mobile X-ray, scanner and gastroscope. What we really needed was an office space and drug store, and that is what this building really offers us.”
