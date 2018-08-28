New veterinary centre set to open at Snetterton Business Park

Breckland Veterinary Centre is opening at Snetterton Business Park in December 2018. Pictured from left: George Lindley, Trudy Griffiths, Alaina Tessier and Tom Hume. Picture: Chris Hill Archant

A new independent veterinary practice is due to open its doors at Snetterton Business Park for farmers and horse owners in Breckland.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Breckland Veterinary Centre, due to open on Monday, is a branch of the Westover Veterinary Centre, which is based in North Walsham and Hainford.

Its managers said the affiliation to a larger practice will enable vets to offer services including state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment, while providing a drug store and space to analyse blood samples.

The team includes George Lindley, who has joined from a farm practice in Devon and Alaina Tessier, who previously worked in a university hospital in New Zealand, on the equine side.

Director Tom Hume, who has been working with the farm animals and horses in Norfolk since 2005, said: “90pc of what we do is done on the farm’s premises, so we are increasingly trying to make ourselves mobile, with mobile X-ray, scanner and gastroscope. What we really needed was an office space and drug store, and that is what this building really offers us.”

READ MORE: Challenging times call for greater farming efficiencies, says Norfolk vet