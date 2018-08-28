Search

Advanced search

New veterinary centre set to open at Snetterton Business Park

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:17 02 December 2018

Breckland Veterinary Centre is opening at Snetterton Business Park in December 2018. Pictured from left: George Lindley, Trudy Griffiths, Alaina Tessier and Tom Hume. Picture: Chris Hill

Breckland Veterinary Centre is opening at Snetterton Business Park in December 2018. Pictured from left: George Lindley, Trudy Griffiths, Alaina Tessier and Tom Hume. Picture: Chris Hill

Archant

A new independent veterinary practice is due to open its doors at Snetterton Business Park for farmers and horse owners in Breckland.

The Breckland Veterinary Centre, due to open on Monday, is a branch of the Westover Veterinary Centre, which is based in North Walsham and Hainford.

Its managers said the affiliation to a larger practice will enable vets to offer services including state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment, while providing a drug store and space to analyse blood samples.

The team includes George Lindley, who has joined from a farm practice in Devon and Alaina Tessier, who previously worked in a university hospital in New Zealand, on the equine side.

Director Tom Hume, who has been working with the farm animals and horses in Norfolk since 2005, said: “90pc of what we do is done on the farm’s premises, so we are increasingly trying to make ourselves mobile, with mobile X-ray, scanner and gastroscope. What we really needed was an office space and drug store, and that is what this building really offers us.”

READ MORE: Challenging times call for greater farming efficiencies, says Norfolk vet

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Land disposal deal could boost profits

Dan Evans

Dan Evans, a partner at Cozens-Hardy solicitors, considers whether Overage is a sensible option or an unnecessary complication.

James Walker of Resolver: Don’t wait until after Christmas – get on top of your finances now

Mark Shields
James Walker, from Resolver. Picture: Supplied

At this time of year, many of us throw caution to the wind so we can ensure our loved ones have a good time over Christmas.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

The Best Employers

cover

Enjoy the
Best Employers
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Video Gay bar set for glitzy launch as it replaces popular Norfolk pub

Owner of Queenz Bar in Great Yarmouth, Adam Bromwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Popular Norfolk holiday park named best in Britain

Top-rate touring pitches, luxury holiday homes, glamping, and a host of attractions won the AA's top award. Photo: Jon Boston

What next for Chapelfield owner Intu as £2.8bn takeover deal falls through?

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Video ‘It is terribly sad for the whole of Norwich’: Staff plead with House of Fraser boss to save store

House of Fraser owner and Mike Ashley, who also owns Newcastle United Football Club. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Updated Pets at Home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide