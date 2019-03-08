Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Willow grower's 'amazing' open day raises £4,000 for air ambulance charity

PUBLISHED: 11:47 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 12 September 2019

Robert Yates, who grows willow for fencing and ornamental sculptures at Brampton, near Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher

Robert Yates, who grows willow for fencing and ornamental sculptures at Brampton, near Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

A willow grower near Beccles said he was amazed by the turnout at an open day which attracted 1,500 visitors and raised more than £4,000 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

An open day at Brampton Willows near Beccles raised £4,000 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Robert Yates.An open day at Brampton Willows near Beccles raised £4,000 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Robert Yates.

Brampton Willows opened its gates to the public for the first time in 15 years on Sunday, allowing people to tour the firm's 18 acres of commercial willow beds and see some of the one-off artistic structures and bespoke fencing made from the trees.

Business owner Robert Yates said: "I'm in somewhat of a state of shock as I thought we would be lucky to get more than 200 people to come to our little effort - I secretly hoped for perhaps 500 but not beyond my wildest dreams did I imagine what actually happened. We reckon that around 1,500 people came.

You may also want to watch:

"The volunteer from the air ambulance said he had never seen anything like it and, so far, the event has raised around £4,000.

An open day at Brampton Willows near Beccles raised �4,000 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Robert Yates.An open day at Brampton Willows near Beccles raised �4,000 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Robert Yates.

"I had no idea that so many people were interested in our little enterprise here and it's all rather humbling."

Mr Yates also praised the "incredible support" from local people and businesses, including professional curators managing the art exhibitions, and volunteers helping with the car parking and refreshments.

He added: "And we had local businesses doing anything from lending furniture for the tea area, to donating mountains of cake and even providing and installing temporary fencing around the site. Quite amazing."

Most Read

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

Lorry stuck on narrow city street for almost two hours

A lorry was stuck on Gertrude Road for two hours on Wednesday evening. Picture: Submitted

Girl grabbed by stranger in a car

A girl was grabbed by a man in a black car on Christchurch Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Armed gang jailed for 27 years over ‘shocking’ park shooting

Kallum Eastall, left and Jake Brittain, right, have been jailed over a shooting in a Norwich park. Picture: Norfolk Police

Question Time is in Norwich tonight and this is who is on the panel

Question Time, presented by Fiona Bruce, will be broadcast from Norwich tonight. Photo: BBC/Richard Lewisohn

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Broads boat builder goes under after a year of trading

Brundall Boat Builders, which traded as Vogue Marine, has gone bust. Picture: Google/VogueMarine

Meet the family-of-seven who have reopened a caravan site

The family-of-seven hope to share the beauty of the Broads with the rest of the world. Picture: Contributed by Angela Symonds

Question Time is in Norwich tonight and this is who is on the panel

Question Time, presented by Fiona Bruce, will be broadcast from Norwich tonight. Photo: BBC/Richard Lewisohn

‘Aliens are coming’ - B-2 stealth bomber seen over Norwich

William Clarke took this picture of a B-2 stealth bomber over Norwich Piture: William Clarke

Girl, 16, faints on train amid ‘disgusting’ overcrowding

Ellie Branston-Tilley, who fainted on an overcrowded Bittern Line train from Sheringham to Norwich on the morning of Wednesday, September 11. Picture: Supplied by Jodie Branston-Tilley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists