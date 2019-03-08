Search

Boris Johnson set to unveil his plans to support Britain's 'great farmers'

PUBLISHED: 08:41 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:41 30 July 2019

Prime minister Boris Johnson is set to announce his plans to support British farmers after Brexit. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Boris Johnson is set to outline his strategy today for helping Britain's "great farmers" after the country leaves the EU.

The prime minister claimed farmers will be boosted through new trade deals and by leaving the EU's common agricultural policy.

He is expected to give more details during a visit to Wales today, which comes after currency markets reacted nervously to the government's ramping up of no-deal preparations, with the pound falling to a two-year low against the US dollar on Monday.

The sharpening of the tone on "no deal" has drawn criticism from some of the prime minister's Conservative colleagues.

And farming leaders in East Anglia have warned of "catastrophic" consequences for their industry if Britain was to leave the EU without a deal, including supply chain disruption, potential labour shortages and the prospect of the UK being opened up to cheap food imports produced to lower standards, against which our farmers would struggle to compete.

However, speaking ahead of today's visit, Mr Johnson said his vision for the farming sector would mean "selling ever more, not just here but around the world".

READ MORE: Farmers' five policy priorities for new prime minister Boris Johnson

The prime minister said: "I will always back Britain's great farmers and as we leave the EU we need to make sure that Brexit works for them.

"That means scrapping the common agricultural policy and signing new trade deals - our amazing food and farming sector will be ready and waiting to continue selling ever more, not just here but around the world.

"Once we leave the EU on October 31, we will have a historic opportunity to introduce new schemes to support farming - and we will make sure that farmers get a better deal.

"Brexit presents enormous opportunities for our country and it's time we looked to the future with pride and optimism."

