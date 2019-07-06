Search

Advanced search

$imgalt
Video

'When I grow up, I want a Massey-Harris' - Norfolk enthusiast's rare vintage tractor collection is up for auction

06 July, 2019 - 06:00
Norfolk tractor enthusiast Bob Parke is selling his extremely rare collection of Massey-Harris vintage farm machinery. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Norfolk tractor enthusiast Bob Parke is selling his extremely rare collection of Massey-Harris vintage farm machinery. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

It was a lifelong passion that began almost 70 years ago - but now after amassing one of the UK's rarest vintage tractor collections a Norfolk enthusiast is putting his pride and joy up for auction.

Norfolk tractor enthusiast Bob Parke is selling his extremely rare collection of Massey-Harris vintage farm machinery. Picture: Victoria PertusaNorfolk tractor enthusiast Bob Parke is selling his extremely rare collection of Massey-Harris vintage farm machinery. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Bob Parke, from Marsham near Aylsham, said it will be a "sad day" when he says goodbye to his extraordinary collection of Massey-Harris farm machinery, which is expected to attract worldwide interest when it goes under the hammer in September.

It is regarded as the biggest - and one of the finest - collections of these machines outside the USA, and includes several models unique to the UK.

Significant lots among the 50 tractors include a lovingly-restored 1937 Pacemaker, and a "one-off" pair of Massey-Harris 55 diesel tractors linked together by a dealer in Montana to double the horsepower, making it the first 110hp tractor. It is the only one in the UK.

There is also a 1956 US Air Force tractor, which Mr Parke believes saw service at RAF Sculthorpe near Fakenham, and a 1941 Massey-Harris 82, used by the Royal Canadian Air Force, and thought to be the only one of its kind in the UK.

Norfolk tractor enthusiast Bob Parke is selling his extremely rare collection of Massey-Harris vintage farm machinery. Pictured: Auction lots include a pair of Massey-Harris 55 diesel tractors linked together to double the horsepower. Picture: Victoria PertusaNorfolk tractor enthusiast Bob Parke is selling his extremely rare collection of Massey-Harris vintage farm machinery. Pictured: Auction lots include a pair of Massey-Harris 55 diesel tractors linked together to double the horsepower. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The oldest machine is a Wallis Model K from around 1914-16, bought from an auction in Texas.

There are also five combine harvesters, including a 1949 model thought to be the only working model remaining of the five surviving examples, and a self-propelled corn-picker, the only one in the UK.

Mr Parke, now 78, said his passion for farm machinery began at the age of 10.

"I always had a hankering for Massey-Harris, because when I was a boy I grew up in the harvest field and the farm I worked on had a standard Fordson and a high Major which I was not allowed to touch or drive," he said.

Norfolk tractor enthusiast Bob Parke is selling his extremely rare collection of Massey-Harris vintage farm machinery. Picture: Victoria PertusaNorfolk tractor enthusiast Bob Parke is selling his extremely rare collection of Massey-Harris vintage farm machinery. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

"But the neighbouring farmer had a brand new Massey-Harris 744D and I said: 'I don't care, I don't want to drive your Fordson Major because when I grow up I want to drive one like that Massey Harris."

Mr Parke, whose career was in industrial construction, began his tractor collection by picking up an old Field Marshall in 1993, and finally achieved his childhood dream of owning a Massey-Harris when he bought his coveted 744 model for £3,000 at a vintage rally in 1995.

But he said the time was now right to let go of his treasured machines.

"There are so many that at my age, and my health, I cannot look after them so I am going to downsize and get some money back in the bank," he said. "It will be a sad day, but the bottom line is I have spent too much money on tractors and I haven't got much left."

Norfolk tractor enthusiast Bob Parke is selling his extremely rare collection of Massey-Harris vintage farm machinery. Pictured: The oldest machine is a Wallis Model K from around 1914-16. Picture: Victoria PertusaNorfolk tractor enthusiast Bob Parke is selling his extremely rare collection of Massey-Harris vintage farm machinery. Pictured: The oldest machine is a Wallis Model K from around 1914-16. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Henry Treloar, an agricultural business consultant from the Norwich office of Brown and Co, which is organising the auction, said: "Brown and Co are very privileged to be involved with the sale of one of the UK's rarest, if not the rarest, and widely considered the largest, collection of Massey-Harris memorabilia, tractors and combine harvesters.

"Bob is an incredibly passionate collector who has sourced numerous tractors and combines from his trips to, and friendships in, Canada and the USA over the past 25 years, and it is testament to his passion that he has restored and maintained the collection to such a high standard.

"Given the scale, uniqueness and the quality of the collection there is significant interest from both the domestic market but also internationally from places like Canada and USA where a lot of the tractors were sourced from, as well as from France due the unique French-manufactured tractors in the collection.

"We are looking forward to a very busy sale day and hoping for some nice sunny weather to do the collection justice."

Norfolk tractor enthusiast Bob Parke is selling his extremely rare collection of Massey-Harris vintage farm machinery. Picture: Victoria PertusaNorfolk tractor enthusiast Bob Parke is selling his extremely rare collection of Massey-Harris vintage farm machinery. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

- Mr Parke's entire collection will be on public display for the last time at the Marsham Show, a weekend of family fun and vintage displays at Orchard Cottage, Allison Street, in the village on August 10-11.

- The machinery auction will be held in Marsham by rural agents Brown and Co on September 6 and 7. For more details see the Brown and Co website.

Norfolk tractor enthusiast Bob Parke is selling his extremely rare collection of Massey-Harris vintage farm machinery. Picture: Victoria PertusaNorfolk tractor enthusiast Bob Parke is selling his extremely rare collection of Massey-Harris vintage farm machinery. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Norfolk tractor enthusiast Bob Parke is selling his extremely rare collection of Massey-Harris vintage farm machinery. Picture: Victoria PertusaNorfolk tractor enthusiast Bob Parke is selling his extremely rare collection of Massey-Harris vintage farm machinery. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Norfolk tractor enthusiast Bob Parke is selling his extremely rare collection of Massey-Harris vintage farm machinery. Picture: Victoria PertusaNorfolk tractor enthusiast Bob Parke is selling his extremely rare collection of Massey-Harris vintage farm machinery. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Most Read

Jewson closes Norfolk branch prompting housing concern

Jewson's site on Westfield Road in Dereham, which is set to close at the end of the month. Picture: Google

Revealed: The preferred Western Link route recommended to connect Norwich NDR to the A47

Option C is the recommended preferred route for the Western Link. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Norwich City should hang their heads in shame over shirt sponsorship

Emi Buendia Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Motorist who watched YouTube at wheel pulled over by Norfolk Police

Motorist pulled over for watching YouTube at the wheel. PIC: Breckland Police Twitter.

With Norwich’s new kit about to be unveiled we look at some past glories

Keith O'Neill, Sarah Thomas and Darren Eadie model the new kit in 1997. (Photo courtesy of Norwich City Football Club).

Most Read

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Cars collide at roundabout following ‘road rage’ incident

Two cars collided at the roundabout adjoining the A146 with George Westwood Way in Beccles. Picture: Google

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Former Norwich City boss lands new role

Steve Stone, Norwich City's former managing director, has a new job at Anglian Home Improvements. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorist who watched YouTube at wheel pulled over by Norfolk Police

Motorist pulled over for watching YouTube at the wheel. PIC: Breckland Police Twitter.

How well do you know Norfolk’s beaches? Try our quick fun quiz

They say we have some of the finest beaches in the land Picture: Lydia Taylor

Three more city restaurants to discover fate of outdoor seating plans

The Last wine bar and restaurant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘When I grow up, I want a Massey-Harris’ – Norfolk enthusiast’s rare vintage tractor collection is up for auction

Norfolk tractor enthusiast Bob Parke is selling his extremely rare collection of Massey-Harris vintage farm machinery. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists