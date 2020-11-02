Gallery
Hounds chase runners through fields as ‘people hunting’ comes to Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 10:23 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:54 02 November 2020
Thomas Chapman
The riders and bloodhounds are led by huntsman Charlie Ward at Blackborough End, west Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt
Ian Burt Photography
For most of us, the thought of being chased through soggy fields by a pack of bloodhounds does not sound overly appealing.
Master and huntsman Charlie Ward with his bloodhounds at Blackborough End, west Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt
But for several ‘runners’ on Sunday, that idea became reality as the sport of ‘people hunting’ arrived in Blackborough End, west Norfolk.
It has been made possible by farmers Charlie and Justine Ward, who recently adopted a pack of 25 hounds and brought them to their farm at Castle Acre.
The hounds were given a chance to get the runners scent before the chase at Blackborough End, west Norfolk. Pictured are (from left) Georgie Armstrong, Lucy Wheeler and Gemma Redrup. Picture: Ian Burt
The couple had always dreamed of having their own hunt and, when they heard the master of the Isle of Wight Bloodhounds was looking to retire and find them a new home, it was too good an opportunity to turn down.
The activity of people hunting begins with the tracker dogs being introduced to a runner’s scent, before the latter is given a head start of 15 minutes to try and outwit the hounds.
The riders getting ready to start the 'people hunt' at Blackborough End, west Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt
Packs are then let loose, with each hunt for the ‘clean boot’ lasting around two or three miles.
Check out our gallery of stunning images.
Justine Ward speaking to the runners before the start. Picture: Ian Burt Charlie and Justine Ward with their hounds before the start of the 'people hunt' at Blackborough End. Picture: Ian Burt The runners were given a lift to their starting point. Picture: Ian Burt The runners (from left) Lucy Wheeler, Gemma Redrup and Georgie Armstrong. Picture: Ian Burt The runners are given a head start on the bloodhounds. Pictured are (from left) Gemma Redrup, Lucy Wheeler and Georgie Armstrong. Picture: Ian Burt One of the bloodhounds gives chase at Blackborough end, west Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt Master and huntsman Charlie Ward with his bloodhounds at Blackborough End, west Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt Master and huntsman Charlie Ward with his bloodhounds at Blackborough End, west Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt The riders prepare to give chase. Picture: Ian Burt The runners are given a head start on the bloodhounds. Pictured are (from left) Gemma Redrup, Lucy Wheeler and Georgie Armstrong. Picture: Ian Burt Riders, their horses and the hounds getting ready to give chase. Picture: Ian Burt Riders, their horses and the hounds getting ready to give chase. Picture: Ian Burt Charlie and Justine Ward with their hounds before the start of the 'people hunt' at Blackborough End.. Picture: Ian Burt The riders and bloodhounds are led by huntsman Charlie Ward at Blackborough End, west Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt The riders and bloodhounds are led by huntsman Charlie Ward at Blackborough End, west Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt The bloodhounds give chase through the fields. Picture: Ian Burt Master and huntsman Charlie Ward with his bloodhounds. Picture: Ian Burt The riders and bloodhounds are led by huntsman Charlie Ward at Blackborough End, west Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.