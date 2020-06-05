Search

Advanced search

Machinery firm teams up with charity to promote mental health awareness on farms

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:28 05 June 2020

Norfolk-based farm machinery dealership Ben Burgess has teamed up with mental health charity YANA to help raise awareness of its work within the farming community. Pictured: Sophie Bambridge (left), ambassador for YANA, and Hollie Cruickshank, group marketing manager for Ben Burgess. Picture: Richard English

Norfolk-based farm machinery dealership Ben Burgess has teamed up with mental health charity YANA to help raise awareness of its work within the farming community. Pictured: Sophie Bambridge (left), ambassador for YANA, and Hollie Cruickshank, group marketing manager for Ben Burgess. Picture: Richard English

Richard English

A Norwich-based farm machinery supplier has teamed up with a mental health charity to help raise awareness of its vital work within the farming community.

Ben Burgess, East Anglia’s John Deere dealership, will be adding stickers promoting YANA (You Are Not Alone) onto the 120-strong hire fleet of tractors it operates from its head office on Trowse. The company will also provide YANA stickers to new tractor owners.

YANA ambassador Sophie Bambridge said: “We’re hugely appreciative to Ben Burgess for their help and support. YANA offers confidential mental health support to rural communities in Norfolk, Suffolk and Worcestershire so having a regional company getting behind us will help us reach out to more people and spread the word about what we do.”

YANA funded almost 400 hours of counselling last year, and the charity also funds two-day mental health first aid courses which have so far trained 96 rural professionals to recognise the signs of poor mental health among colleagues, friends and family, and to direct them to the right support.

READ MORE: Mental health debate seeks ways to ease the ‘silent suffering’ of farmers

Hollie Cruickshank, group marketing manager for Ben Burgess, said: “We support a number of local charities in various ways and are pleased to be able to help raise awareness for such an important cause. We hope that by putting the YANA name on our machines, we can get more people aware of what they do and how they can help.”

• YANA offers confidential mental health support and counselling for those in farming and rural industries in Norfolk and Suffolk. Contact the helpline on 0300 323 0400 or visit the YANA website. To sign up for a mental health first aid course, email johoey@yanahelp.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

‘Appalling’: Outrage as Black Lives Matter graffiti is painted over

A graffiti mural in solidarity with Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd in the US has been painted over in the Pottergate underpass. PIC: Peter Walsh

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Don’t judge Darren Huckerby’s family - it could happen to any parent

Ben Huckerby. Parents should have nothing but sympathy for his family, says Steve Downes Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Town centre store confirms closure after months of speculation

London Road North, in Lowestoft, on June 3, 2020. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Most Read

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown

There were long queues outside the McDonald's branch on the Hardwick Retail Park, in King's Lynn, when it reopened after lockdown Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

‘Terrible misunderstanding’ led to Black Lives Matter mural being painted over

A graffiti mural in solidarity with Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd in the US has been painted over in the Pottergate underpass. PIC: Peter Walsh

Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! on verge of collapse because of coronavirus

Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! say they could collapse unless they can reopen soon. Pic: Archant

Town centre store confirms closure after months of speculation

London Road North, in Lowestoft, on June 3, 2020. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

‘Appalling’: Outrage as Black Lives Matter graffiti is painted over

A graffiti mural in solidarity with Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd in the US has been painted over in the Pottergate underpass. PIC: Peter Walsh
Drive 24