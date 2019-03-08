Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Farm machinery firm 'inspires next generation' at launch of new depot

PUBLISHED: 16:28 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:36 20 May 2019

Farm machinery dealer Ben Burgess held an open day to launch the firm's new depot at Ellington in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Ben Burgess

Farm machinery dealer Ben Burgess held an open day to launch the firm's new depot at Ellington in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Ben Burgess

Ben Burgess

A Norwich-based farm machinery firm has opened a custom-built new depot at its base in Cambridgeshire.

Farm machinery dealer Ben Burgess held an open day to launch the firm's new depot at Ellington in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Ben BurgessFarm machinery dealer Ben Burgess held an open day to launch the firm's new depot at Ellington in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Ben Burgess

Ben Burgess, the family-run John Deere dealer with a headquarters in Trowse, held an open day to launch the workshop and retail store at Ellington, off the A14 near Huntingdon.

The event attracted more than 300 people from across the country, who were shown precision farming demonstrations and machinery displays ranging from combine harvesters and groundscare equipment to children's ride-on tractors and diggers.

Managing director Ben Turner said: "It is often the case that business open events like this are restricted to those in the commercial world and not open to the general public, children and families.

"Here at Ben Burgess, we wanted to ensure that as many people as possible could come along and enjoy the great atmosphere and food. In so doing, we hope to inspire the next generation to learn more about the agricultural, groundscare and construction business."

Farm machinery dealer Ben Burgess held an open day to launch the firm's new depot at Ellington in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Ben BurgessFarm machinery dealer Ben Burgess held an open day to launch the firm's new depot at Ellington in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Ben Burgess

The depot was officially opened by North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara, who said: "It is great to see so many faces and families here. Ben Burgess is going from strength to strength and engaging the next generation in this business."

READ MORE: Farm machinery firm Ben Burgess reveals designs for planned HQ in Swainsthorpe







































































































































Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

‘Serious levels of hero worship’ - Five-year-old’s joy as Norwich City star responds to birthday invite

Five-year-old Oliver Howlett reached out to Norwich City star Jordan Rhodes to invite him to his birthday party. Photo: Submitted

Man jailed for 12 years for rape of 11-year-old girl

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

‘Serious levels of hero worship’ - Five-year-old’s joy as Norwich City star responds to birthday invite

Five-year-old Oliver Howlett reached out to Norwich City star Jordan Rhodes to invite him to his birthday party. Photo: Submitted

Man jailed for 12 years for rape of 11-year-old girl

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Detectives have launched an appeal after a man was stabbed as he walked along a footpath in broad daylight from Sunny Hill into Netherwood Green in Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Driver accused of raping woman after offering her lift home

Suffolk Police carried out checks in Lowestoft in the wake of the rape. Picture: Suffolk Police

Young Farmers profile: 24-year-old vet Jade Wilson cares for all creatures great and small

Jade Wilson of Wymondham Young Farmers' Club. Picture: Norfolk YFC

Farm machinery firm ‘inspires next generation’ at launch of new depot

Farm machinery dealer Ben Burgess held an open day to launch the firm's new depot at Ellington in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Ben Burgess
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists