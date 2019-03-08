Farm machinery firm 'inspires next generation' at launch of new depot

A Norwich-based farm machinery firm has opened a custom-built new depot at its base in Cambridgeshire.

Ben Burgess, the family-run John Deere dealer with a headquarters in Trowse, held an open day to launch the workshop and retail store at Ellington, off the A14 near Huntingdon.

The event attracted more than 300 people from across the country, who were shown precision farming demonstrations and machinery displays ranging from combine harvesters and groundscare equipment to children's ride-on tractors and diggers.

Managing director Ben Turner said: "It is often the case that business open events like this are restricted to those in the commercial world and not open to the general public, children and families.

"Here at Ben Burgess, we wanted to ensure that as many people as possible could come along and enjoy the great atmosphere and food. In so doing, we hope to inspire the next generation to learn more about the agricultural, groundscare and construction business."

The depot was officially opened by North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara, who said: "It is great to see so many faces and families here. Ben Burgess is going from strength to strength and engaging the next generation in this business."

